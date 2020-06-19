On June 18th, over a dozen Idaho beef ranch families joined volunteers from Agri Beef and The Idaho Foodbank to distribute food and specifically, beef products to nearly 150 local families in need. Nearly 600 beef items were distributed, which were donated to The Idaho Foodbank as part of the Beef Counts program which is celebrating it's 10th anniversary
To date, more than 1.5 million servings of beef have been distributed as a result of the program.
Bill Likley, Vice Chair of the Idaho Beef Council, along with Dawn Anderson, President of the Idaho Cattlemen's Asociation were among the ranch families giving back to the community.
"The Beef Counts program is important as it provides nutrient-rich and high protein food for families who may not otherwise have it." Said Bill Lickley, Vice Chair of the Idaho Beef Council
"Beef Ranching, and farming in general is all about neighbors helping neighbors, and all of out here today is one way we can give back to the communities who support us," said Dawn Anderson, ICA President.
For more information, please visit https://www.idbeef.org/raising-beef/beef-counts