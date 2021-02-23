WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Feb. 4, the executive committee of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association approved the organization’s top 2021 policy priorities with a continued focus on advocating for a business climate that increases opportunities for producer profitability.
“There is no doubt the past year has been difficult for cattle producers and it’s crucial that we work to implement sound policy and focus our attention on the legislative and regulatory areas that will give U.S. cattle producers the most added value,” said new NCBA President Jerry Bohn. “I am looking forward to collaborating with volunteer leadership, state affiliates and stakeholders across the country to tackle the most pressing issues facing our industry.”
NCBA’s policy priorities for the coming year demonstrate several pressing issues facing farmers and ranchers, including:
Price discovery and transparency in cattle markets is a concern for NCBA members and is a priority for the organization along with ongoing COVID-19 recovery efforts.
NCBA will continue to ensure that all alternative plant-based or cell-grown protein products are labeled truthfully and their ingredients are fully represented.
NCBA is committed to protecting those in the cattle industry while strengthening the beef supply chain to meet the growing demand for U.S. beef. The removal of non-tariff barriers to increase worldwide markets for U.S. beef will also remain a priority for the organization.
NCBA remains committed to working closely with Congress and the Biden Administration to emphasize the U.S. cattle industry is the global model for sustainable beef production and its commitment to environmental stewardship, along with engaging on the regulatory policies, including the Navigable Waters Protection Rule and the National Environmental Policy Act that promote stability and continuity for cattle producers who face uncertainty every day.