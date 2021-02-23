DENVER — The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association concluded its virtual Winter Business Meeting Feb. 4 with the election of Jerry Bohn, a cattle producer from Wichita, Kan., as NCBA president.
Bohn, a retired lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves, has been a part of the cattle industry his entire life. Bohn has had an expansive career in the cattle industry since his early days of custom grazing cattle with his family in Flint Hills, to his time on Kansas State University’s award-winning livestock judging team, and eventually serving 34 years as the manager of Pratt Feeders, a commercial cattle feeding operation in his home state of Kansas. He has also dedicated his time as a leader for several state-level associations, using his expertise and experiences to mentor the next generation of industry advocates.
NCBA’s board of directors also approved Don Schiefelbein, of Minnesota, as president-elect and Todd Wilkinson, of South Dakota, as vice president.