Two Parma students have joined the American Angus Association.
The new members are Noah and Haydn Tveidt, according to a press release issued by the organization based in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
Junior association members are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events, according to the press release.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.