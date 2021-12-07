BAKER CITY, Oregon — Sixteen FFA chapters and 73 high school students from across Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Washington tested their hands-on knowledge of rangeland management at the Western National Rangeland Career Development Event, Nov. 8-9 near Baker City, Oregon.
The event was conducted by the Western National Rangeland Education Association, an organization of educators and practitioners dedicated to raising awareness of rangeland conservation and management, and introducing students to career opportunities in the field.
FFA programs across the country host career development events in rangeland assessment. Until 2010, top teams from the northwest advanced to the National Land and Range Judging Contest, held in Oklahoma City. Striving to offer an experience more relevant to challenges facing land managers west of the Rocky Mountains, organizers launched the Western National Rangeland Career Development Event in 2010. The competition rotates each year, hosted so far by Idaho, Utah, Nevada and Wyoming.
The team from Rockland High School took first place at the Idaho State Rangeland CDE, and carried the momentum to earn Reserve Champion honors at the Western National. The team is coached by Rockland High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor Andy Nelson.
“The kids on this team put in a lot of time with field work and classroom,” emphasized Nelson, who also serves as an Idaho Agricultural Teachers Association director. “Our students, and a lot of kids out West, grow up around rangeland, and many are from families that ranch or recreate on public lands. It’s not just theoretical to them.”
Rangelands are areas on which indigenous vegetation is predominately grasses, grass-like plants, forbs and often shrubs or dispersed trees. Rangelands cover more than half of Idaho (16 million acres) and 70 percent of the total land area in the eleven western states. In Idaho, about 80% are publicly, state or Tribal owned, and about 20% privately owned and managed. These lands provide critical economic, ecological and social values and services, including forage production for livestock and wildlife, habitat, watershed functions, outdoor recreation, renewable energy and minerals and open space.
Nelson praises the event coordinators from the University of Idaho, Idaho Rangeland Commission and other agency and natural resource partners.
“It takes an enormous amount of time and planning to put this together,” says Nelson. “These are people who want to help kids learn, and whether the students go on in a profession, or manage their family’s private rangeland and resources better, these experiences stick with them.”
Dr. Karen Launchbaugh agrees.
“This career event helps students learn about rangeland and give them the opportunity to gain skills used by rangeland professionals across the West.” said Dr. Launchbaugh, professor of rangeland ecology in the Department of Forest, Rangeland and Fire Sciences and Director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center. She adds, “There are about seven jobs for every student that graduates with a range degree and nearly all our students get jobs in range management if they want one.”
Career development events are multi-phase competitions testing high school students with “real life” conditions and scenarios, giving them the opportunity to demonstrate both knowledge and skills. The 2021 Western National was rigorous. Students identified 76 plants — grasses and grass-like species, forbs, woody species, and noxious weeds — plus five plants specific to the area around Baker City, measured vegetation attributes for livestock and wildlife habitat, calculated appropriate stocking rates considering grazing management options, and estimated the cost of habitat improvements. They also had to respond to a specific issue of concern: the invasive rangeland plant ventenata chosen for 2021.
“In 2017, Rockland won the state rangeland CDE for the first time,” says Nelson. “I was learning how to coach for these events, and had a group who really wanted it and were willing to put in the time and work. They laid the foundation for our teams and success since then. Now I have seventh- and eight-graders who ask about getting on the range team. It’s fantastic.”
Nelson adds, “Not everyone on this team was from a traditional agricultural background but they have an interest. Whether they go on to study or in a career relating to range management, these students are better informed citizens. Understanding more about the complexity of natural resources is a good thing.”