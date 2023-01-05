Rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley

Rancher Walter “Sonny” Riley sits atop his horse Oly on Feb. 8, 2018, on his ranch near Central Ferry, Washington. Riley’s ranch reached an agreement with the federal government, signed by a U.S. District Court judge, that settled a decadelong dispute over grazing lands held by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. 

 TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review

A Pomeroy, Washington, cattle rancher and the federal government have come to an agreement on a decade-long dispute over a 30-acre sliver of property along the bank of the Snake River that prompted a formal legal complaint from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The agreement, signed by a U.S. District Court judge on Dec. 21, prohibits Riley’s River Ranch from allowing its cattle to graze on federal land that was part of a sale in the 1960s to provide wildlife refuge and offset land lost as part of the lower Snake River dams. In return, Walter “Sonny” Riley and his business, headquartered in Pomeroy in southeastern Washington, will be transferred a plot of about a third of an acre under a building they constructed on contested land.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.