In this Aug. 14, 2015, file photo, a plane tries to help put out a wildfire burns near the Reynolds Creek area in the Owyhee Mountains, Idaho. Authorities have approved a plan to prevent giant rangeland wildfires in southwestern Idaho by clearing vegetation along 435 miles of roads to create fuel breaks. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management last week approved the work for the Idaho portion of the Tri-state Fuel Breaks Project that also includes fuel breaks in southeastern Oregon and northern Nevada.