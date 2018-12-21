ELLENSBURG, Wash. — People wearing cowboy boots and cowboy hats circled Second Harvest’s food truck to pass out food to families during the annual Second Harvest and beef distribution at the Washington Cattlemen’s Association office in Ellensburg.
Food was donated by Second Harvest and beef from the Cattlemen and Cattlewomen Association to help fight hunger in the Ellensburg community. Most food banks focus on nonperishable foods like peanut butter or canned foods, but meat protein was made a priority during this food bank event.
Local cattlemen and cattlewomen came together to hand out enough beef to feed 350 families.
“Beef is a nutritious and everyday meat in your life. The ranching community is really involved within their communities and community means a lot to them,” said Kady Porterfield, president of Cattlewomen.
All the beef was processed through USDA approved packaging plants and Agri beef, a local processing plant. Farmers, ranchers and other cattle feeders raised funds ensuring that there was plenty of resources to purchase beef. The beef community as a whole has raised $810,000 since 2010.
“Most farmers and ranchers are use to having beef in their fridges or freezers, but that’s not true for everyone. There’s a lot of people who need a little boost, especially going into the winter season,” said Patti Brumbach, executive director of Washington State Beef Commission.
Shaylea Olman hoisted a cardboard box full of onions, bread, beef, and other foods hugging it tightly against her body.
“Events like this really show people, like me, they care about people who are trying to make it. It kind of makes you feel like you can still have faith that there are still good people out there and they understand that people hit hard times,” said Olman, an Ellensburg resident.
Olman’s household is a family of five and although her husband works full time it’s sometimes not enough. Olman said her family relies on organizations like Second Harvest or Hopesource to get by.
“It’s hard and the expectation of the holiday isn’t just about the family, but now we have to go out and get gifts or toys because that’s what’s expected. We can’t afford to do that. We’re trying to afford to live and get clothes for the kids. Events like this bring back the meaning of being with family, friends, and caring for others,” Olman said.
Hunger can be hard to see because there are no physical barriers. According to the United States Department of Agriculture in 2017 about 11.8 percent (15 million), of U.S households are food insecure at some point during the year.
Thirteen mobile trucks a year go to places like Ellensburg, Walla Walla, Yakima, or Colville to try and make an impact on hungry communities.
“It’s good to be involved in your community and there’s a huge process that goes into this from the feed lots to the processing plants,” said Mike Alfson, meat merchandiser for the Cattlemen.