ELLENSBURG, Wash. — There’s a lot of different types of yoga, but most people aren’t familiar with the practice that came to Central Washington University on Sept. 25.
CWU Recreation held two goat yoga classes, where instructor Laurie Lind guided participants through a series of poses while goats of all sizes wandered around a pen, hopping up on unsuspecting backs.
Senior Madeline Roscow was a popular destination for the goats. She had done regular yoga before, but said it was definitely a new experience. She saw the event on the CWU Recreation Instagram page and knew she and her friends had to do it.
“The goats kind of interrupt, when you are trying to do what the instructor is having you do,” she said with a laugh. “Then they come up from behind you and sneak up on you.”
Senior Alex Sheardown was another person popular with the goats. He hadn’t done a lot of regular yoga in the past, but is always up for new things.
“It was a lot of fun,” Sheardown said. “Animals are always fun to have around. It’s just a great time to hang out with them, especially since I miss my own pets.”
Lind is a local yoga instructor, who teaches at Indigo Yoga and in the 420 Loft. She was introduced to goat yoga by one of her veterinarian friends who knows the founders of the Wobbly Ranch, the goat sanctuary that puts on these events. Once she tried it out, it was easy to see why people liked it.
“Seeing the smiles and the joy on the faces of the people that are here, it is so awesome,” Lind said. “There’s not one person without a smile on their face. A lot of time in a classic yoga class, people will find themselves really serious and focused. Here, everyone seems so joyful and relaxed.”
Lind said as an instructor, one thing she has to change is not doing any positions that expose the person’s stomach or face, since they probably don’t want a goat stepping there. She also tries to move slowly through the positions, and will pause to let people experience the animals.
Owner Amanda Leone started the nonprofit animal sanctuary after rescuing “Trippy,” a three-legged goat. She came home one day and told her husband she fell in love with another man. Her husband initially said no to starting a goat sanctuary, but was eventually persuaded.
Trippy later died after an infection in his front right joint, but he was an inspiration for Leone to start rescuing other goats, who she said all would not be alive today without the Wobbly Ranch.
All of the proceeds of goat yoga and merchandise go to help feeding and taking care of the goats. Leone singled out big-bellied Seamus as one that likes his food.
“It costs a lot of money to keep that goat fat,” Leone said with a laugh. “He gets real hangry if he doesn’t get his meals.”