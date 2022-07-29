BOZEMAN, Montana — A group of 4-H kids stood by cattle trailers last Tuesday morning as they waited to check in their animals at the Big Sky Country State Fair. They clutched the health certificates they made for their steers, waiting to go over them with the fair veterinarian who makes sure all the animals stay healthy throughout the week.
Dr. Nick Johnson, owner of the Sorensen-Intermountain Veterinary Hospital in Belgrade, specializes in large animal medicine and is working as the fair veterinarian this week. He spends his days caring for cattle, horses, pigs, and other big animals in Montana.
Last Tuesday morning, Johnson stood by the animal trailers conducting check-ins for each animal before they entered the fairgrounds. That morning he was checking all the cattle — Johnson estimated he looked over around 70.
For the check-in process, Johnson first goes over the health certificate the kids make for each of their animals. He talks through what is on the certificate with the child to make sure it’s all accurate.
The certificate includes the animal’s age, breed, identification, and owner’s name. It also details where the animal was purchased, what food it eats, vaccination history and history of illness.
After going over the certificate, the animal comes out of its trailer and Johnson checks for “signs of obvious disease and illness,” he said. Once the animal is cleared, the kid can take it into the barns.
Some of the kids are pretty nervous about bringing their animals to the fair, so the check-ins give them peace of mind that their animals are healthy, Johnson said.
“So far everything has looked good,” Johnson said. “It’s pretty low key.”
Once past check-in, the kids go set up their space in the barn. Many decorated their area with colorful handmade posters filled with fun facts about their animals and pictures of it growing.
Johnson also visits each day during the fair to do walk-throughs of the barns and make sure all the animals are doing okay.
In the morning and afternoon, Johnson slowly walks down the rows of each barn, looking at every animal. Often a vet tech or assistant from the animal hospital tags along too.
They make sure each animal looks healthy and alert, and that nothing is visibly wrong. Johnson will also talk to animal owners when they come up to him to ask a question or just say hello.
People know who he is, so if something is wrong or there’s an emergency with an animal, the owner will call Johnson right away. That hasn’t happened yet at the fair this year, he said.
Watching the animals compete under the show tent is fun for him and the vet techs, Johnson said, because they already know most of the animals as regular clients.
While walking through the goat and sheep barn, Johnson stopped to chat with an owner who was putting spring water in her goat’s mouth with a syringe.
Many of the animals come from rural areas that can be far away from Bozeman. They are not used to the chlorine in the city’s water, which can sometimes upset their stomach — so some owners made sure to bring spring water to keep the animals comfortable.
Notably absent from the fair this year were the chickens, because of the high risk of an avian influenza outbreak happening at the fair, Johnson said.
But kids with chickens weren’t completely left out of the fun — they still set up photos of their chickens for sale for people to look at.
When he’s not working at the fair, Johnson owns and practices at the Sorensen-Intermountain Veterinary Hospital, where he started working in 2013. He bought the practice in January 2021.
A huge appeal of the clinic was the opportunity to work almost exclusively on livestock, Johnson said.
“I really enjoy working with cattle,” Johnson said. “It involves long hours and physical labor, but that’s the kind of work I want to be doing.”
Johnson grew up in Anaconda, Montana. Both of his parents had a background in ranching, and spending time at the family ranch in Drummond is what sparked Johnson’s interest in working with animals.
During his childhood summers he helped work on the ranch, learning to hay and irrigate. His uncle, who now owns the ranch, showed him how to deliver calves and administer vaccines for animals.
Johnson, who considered being a rancher himself, knew he “wanted to do something that involved working with animals and helping people,” he said. At the family ranch, Johnson had worked with the veterinarians who came by to check on the animals. So the idea of being a vet was always in the back of his head, he said.
Johnson got a B.S. in Animal Science at Montana State University, and then went on to Oklahoma State University where he would earn his doctorate of veterinary medicine. While in school, he met his wife Kelli, who now also works as a veterinarian.
The support of his wife is what allows him to get through the most challenging parts of the job and stay grounded, Johnson said. He added his late grandfather and older brother were also major influences on his life.
Johnson said his grandpa always wanted to go to college but couldn’t afford it. He worked three or four different jobs to make sure his kids could go to college. Being able to see his kids, and now his grandkids, go to college was hugely significant. His grandpa was extremely proud of him for getting into vet school, Johnson said.
His grandpa passed away a few years ago, but when Johnson works with cattle, it sometimes feels like he’s still with him, watching him work. He knows his grandpa was extremely proud of him for getting into vet school and building a career.
“Day to day, the biggest reward is being able to help somebody through helping their animal,” Johnson said.