FILE - In this April 25, 2012 file photo, a herd of bison move through land controlled by the American Prairie Reserve south of Malta, Mont. Montana's Democratic governor and the Republican secretary of state who wants his job are locked in a constitutional dispute over a measure that could affect whether more bison could be moved to the reserve. Gov. Steve Bullock vetoed a bill that would have changed the definition of a wild bison. Opponents say the bill targets the conservation group trying to create a large bison reserve. Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says the bill should become law because the governor's veto letter missed a deadline to be sent to his office. (AP Photo/Matt Brown, File)