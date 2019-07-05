In a continuing effort to reduce property damage caused by the growing elk herd in the area, wildlife managers are developing a plan they will…

Elk are easy to spot against the green backdrop of the Skagit Valley, where much of the resident North Cascades elk herd that has grown to an …

More than an ag problem

The growing North Cascades Elk Herd that has largely taken up residence in agricultural fields in east Skagit County is impacting more than farmers.

Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett said the elk have become prominent in the town of Concrete and have taken a liking to the district's sports fields, causing damage and sometimes posing risks to students.

"We have them up here quite a bit," he said. "They like our baseball fields and our football fields."

Students sometimes encounter elk feces during practice.

"When kids are practicing football and stuff sometimes they get tackled and there is a big pile," Barrett said.

Because of the fondness the elk have for the sports fields, the next time the district replaces the fields, it will need to include fencing to keep the elk out — an addition Barrett said will significantly increase the cost.

The elk have become so prominent that Barrett said a state Department of Fish & Wildlife representative visits every few days to monitor the situation.

It's not just a sports field problem for the school district. Barrett said its bus drivers have reported near misses with the animals on the routes along Highway 20.

"We have a driver that goes into the west part of town and towards Birdsview who has had to hit the brakes to avoid the herd crossing," he said.