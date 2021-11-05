ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Amy Wolf takes a 6-month-old blue-faced Leicester Romney cross lamb, puts her in a submissive position on her back and starts shearing. Locks of dark brown wool come off in large sections during a shearing demo at the first-annual FiberFest event held Oct. 16 at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
“She’s actually doing a really good job,” Wolf said of the process. “This is her first shearing since she was born. She’s got beautiful wool.”
As she looked at the final result, Wolf lamented that she had let the lamb rest in wood shavings within the barn, as she said they were going to be a headache to get out of the shorn fiber, which she estimated to weigh between four and five pounds.
“I might cry a little bit about it,” she said. “I saw her wool without the shavings in it and I knew she was going to be a beautiful demo sheep for this event.”
Wolf, who has been raising sheep for over 40 years, said the timing of the shearing is crucial, in that it is not hygienic to let the coat stay too long on the sheep, especially as the fall and winter season arrives.
“There’s so much weight in water,” she said. “When it starts raining, they sometimes can’t even get back up because there’s so much water in their coat. They get down and they can’t get back up, and it’s really hard on them.”
The timing also works well, because Wolf said due to the growth rate of the wool, the freshly shorn lamb will be back in full fleece by the coldest part of the year.
“January is usually the coldest month we have to watch with sheep,” she said. “She has a nice cozy barn though, so she won’t have to be in the wind that is prevalent around here.”
Wolf lives on the West Side, but she got involved with the Kittitas County Wool Producers as they began to organize FiberFest after an annual event of similar nature on the West Side was cancelled due to pandemic-related issues.
“We had to shut everything down over there,” she said. “It is so amazing to see this happening here. It’s great for this area, it’s great for the producers, and it’s great for the people on the West Side to get in touch with the producers that live over here. That’s a great thing, and that’s what we want. I will absolutely be here next year.”
COLLECTIVE PASSIONS
Event organizer Robin DiMicco said she was thrilled at the high turnout for the event, which coincided with Junk-Tiquen in the Burg, also held at the fairgrounds. She said there are many wool producers in the valley who are happy to now have a local event to show their wares and educate others about their passion.
DiMicco has always had horses, but she decided to raise sheep when she and her husband moved to the valley from the East Coast in 2015.
“I’ve always kind of been a farmer at heart,” she said. “When we bought our five acres here and moved here with my horses, it wasn’t our intent to sheep farm. I got an Australian Kelpie a couple of years after we moved here, and I knew she needed more than we were doing here. I found a lady that gave some training for dogs that work with sheep, and I thought we should have a couple of our own.”
DiMicco started with four ewes, and now runs a modest herd of 35 sheep on their property. As a natural crafter, she began to work with the wool from the sheep, crafting products to give to her family members.
“That’s changed significantly since I started,” she said. “I’m still dabbling in the breeds, and I’m not sure what breed I want to settle on. Anything that has to do with natural fiber is where I want to be.”
With the strong turnout for this year’s event, DiMicco is excited about the possibilities for the event in years to come.
“We would like to expand it to have a full-blown wool show with people bringing their animals and fleeces,” she said. “We could have judges and do more sheep-related events. We do want to see this grow and we hope it is going to happen every year.”