KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The death of a fourth calf found killed in the Fort Klamath area was again done by the Rogue Wolf Pack, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Last weekend, department livestock depredation investigations contributed the killings of three calves found over a three-day period last week to the Rogue Pack. On Tuesday, official findings confirmed a dead calf found early Oct. 26 was killed by wolves. Three other dead calves were found three different days last week on Wood River Valley ranch lands owned by Bill Nicholson that are leased to DeTar Livestock of Dixon, Calif. The fourth was discovered Oct. 26 on neighboring land owned by Roger Nicholson, Bill Nicolson’s cousin.
Tom Collum, wildlife biologist for ODF&W’s Klamath Falls office, said personnel are taking turns camping in a field near the Nicholson Ranch where they are using nonlethal methods, including sirens, large bonfires, strobe lights and the firing of cracker shells, to try to deter wolves.
“We’re just trying to employ some different hazing devices,” Collum said. “We’ve got to keep monitoring.”
Efforts are planned to continue monitoring and hazing efforts with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, partly because of the time and expense incurred by ODF&W.
Remote cameras are being checked daily to track possible movement and five traps have been set in hopes of capturing a wolf or wolves so they can be collared with tracking devices. Efforts at tracking wolf movements have been frustrated because none of the Rogue Pack wolves have operating collars. There is uncertainty about the number of wolves in the valley.
Before the killings, it was believed the Rogue Pack was on the Jackson County side of the Cascades.
It was announced Tuesday that the ODFW will host a meeting with Wolf Plan stakeholders Monday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by a conference call.
Officials said, “Stakeholders deeply involved with the Wolf Plan update will be a part of the call. Stakeholders will continue their discussions from the previous Oct. 9 meeting, including discussions on non-lethal measures.”
Details of the reports, including one issued Tuesday afternoon, are available at the ODF&W Wolves and Livestock Updates website at http://dfw.state.or.us/Wolves/wolf _livestock_updates.asp.