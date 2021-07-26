Best part of the Fair
Saturday July 31 at 10 a.m. Canyon County’s finest 4-H and FFA members bring months of hard work to a close with the sale of their market animals. This is one of my most favorite days of the year.
As a long time participant in the Canyon County Fair Market and Livestock Sale, I would like to share what I’ve learned.
Keeps kids out of trouble: I’ve found that kids with projects are respectful, polite young people having fun with their peers working and helping each other out.
Increased youth participation: As we continue to change from a rural to a more urban community, I am surprised to see the numbers of young people participating in 4-H and FFA on the increase.
Lifelong lessons: I believe the lessons the young people learn through the months of work are truly priceless. The economic lessons learned at such a young age are invaluable. The youth and their families purchase their project animal, then spend months regulating the purchase of feed required to get their animal to the proper weight for sale.
Training, dedication and commitment: Then comes the months of training for the fair and market livestock sale. It takes a long time to get a 90-pound 4-H kids to teach a 1,400 pound steer to lead and set-up. Talk about a family project!
Responsibility: The daily shores that come with having a project animal, including feeding, cleaning pens and training teaches youth huge responsibility at a young age. Positive, priceless lessons learned through the pride and responsibility of ownership, caring for and feeding their project animal are lessons that appear to be lost in so many young people, but not in the 4-H and FFA member.
These kids have a relationship with reality that helps them build a solid foundation in life!
I have been an active participant in the Canyon County Fair’s Market and Livestock Sale for many years. Over time I’ve been asked many questions about the sale, but it seems three main questions always come up;
1. Do you have to be in 4-H or FFA to purchase animals? No. Anyone can come to the sale and support a 4-H or FFA member by purchasing an animal.
2. How do you get the animal to the processing facility? Volunteers deliver the animal for you at no charge and we are fortunate to have several, very good processing facilities in the Treasure Valley.
3. What are my options if I can’t use the whole animal? Once the animal makes it to the processing facility, you can split it into halves or quarters. That way, you and a friend or family member can split the cost of the meat and share the animal.
It is important to know that success at the sale for each 4-H and FFA member is 100% dependent on community support from individuals and businesses. Participating in the Canyon County Fair’s Market and Livestock Sale is a chance to show support and acknowledge the hard work, dedication, responsibility and commitment these kids have put into their project.
I would like to thank all the volunteers that make shtis such an important event in the lives of these young people. The 4-H and FFA leaders, volunteers at the fair, judges and auctioneers ... the kids couldn’t do it without you. Also, many thanks to the people that allow me to participate in the sale, purchasing animals with their hard earned money, to support this great program.
In closing, I believe the greatest crop a society ever grows is its young people ... and boy, we’ve got some good ones. Please come see these young people working so hard with pride on their projects and invest in the future! Thank you.