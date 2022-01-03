Madison Middle School band teacher wants your Christmas trees.
Suzanna Blackwood, of Lyman, plans to collect the trees this week to decorate her pasture and to use as feed for her four goats.
“My goats like to eat pine trees. Whatever Christmas trees people have — as long as they’re not chemically treated — the goats will eat. The goats will strip the bark clean off the trees,” she said.
Blackwood is willing to pick up the trees this weekend.
“(That) will be the big weekend. People are going to start undecorating their trees,” she said. “It will be a good harvest. It’s one way to end the season. I’m hoping to get a whole yard full of trees.”
Last weekend, Blackwood retrieved four Christmas trees left on the roadside and managed to stuff them in her Subaru. She’s also had people drop trees off at her home.
“Somebody brought me a 14-foot tree in their truck. When people drop the trees off, they get to visit with the goats,” she said.
The goats love all the attention, Blackwood said.
“They’re a very friendly animal, especially if you have tortilla chips. Dogs and cats are fun, but there’s something quirky about goats. They’re just a little different,” she said.
Blackwood started collecting Christmas trees for her goats two years ago after she saw one eating a pine tree. Blackwood later gathered discarded Christmas trees and took them home. She later packed and secured snow around the bottom of the trees and stood them up in her snow-covered yard.
“I’ve decided to make an art display with the Christmas trees,” she said.
The trees will transform Blackwood’s yard.
“I want to make that fantastical garden again,” Blackwood said. “(Last year) the goats had this forest of trees to cruise through. It was really cool.”
Blackwood’s forest of recycled Christmas trees has caused many a traveler to pull over.
“People stop and take pictures,” she said. “Some people give me this curious look and others say, ‘OK, I get it,’ or ‘,What is she doing packing the snow at the bottom of the tree?’”
Pine trees are also good for goats, according to the webpage timbercreekfarmer.com.
“Pine needles provide trace nutrients, antioxidants, minerals, and forage. Pine is good for intestinal worm control and high Vitamin C content. Some varieties contain higher amounts of Vitamin A too. In addition, the activity of chowing down on a tasty novelty, interrupts the boring days of winter and eating only hay,” it said.
Providing the trees to the goats, helps the environment, gives the Christmas trees a second life while also giving Blackwood a chance to get out of the house, she said.
“This is a way I can garden in the winter,” she said. “I like to create stuff. I see things, and I like to make something of it. The whole fantastical forest is me wanting to have fun. (It’s) giving the goats something to have fun with and to have fun with me.”
Two years ago, Blackwood and her husband of 20 years, Scott Blackwood, moved to the Upper Valley from California for Suzannah to teach band at Madison Middle School. Suzanna occasionally brings her goats to school when her young musicians are practicing outside.
“The students love them. I would bring them every day to school, but I can’t do that,” she said.
As for Christmas trees, none should be dumped out with the trash, Blackwood said.
“I see the trees and think they should be standing. It’s kind of like an art installation and a creative outlet for me,” she said
For more information on having Blackwood pick up your Christmas tree, call her at 530-240-0930.