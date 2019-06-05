In this July 11, 2018, file photo, rancher Dwight Hammond Jr. is embraced by his wife Susie Hammond after arriving by private jet at the Burns Municipal Airport in Burns, Ore. Hammond and his son Steven, convicted of intentionally setting fires on public land in Oregon, were pardoned by President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Hammonds' grazing permits after objections by environmentalists. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)