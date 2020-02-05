CHALLIS — The Bureau of Land Management Challis Field Office placed 54 wild horses into private care over the past weekend. Adopters traveled from as far as Utah and Bonners Ferry, braving cold temperatures to take home a Challis wild horse.
Several adopters claimed up to four horses and qualified for the Adoption Incentive Program. Through this program, adopters are eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of each animal’s titling, normally one year from the adoption date.
The remaining horses will be made available for the upcoming Mustang Mania in-hand competition, walk-in adoptions and Trainer Incentive Program by mid-February at the BLM Boise District Off-Range Corrals.
The BLM offers wild horses and burros gathered from public lands in the West to qualified individuals who must demonstrate humane care for the animal. All animals available have been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, de-wormed, and have a current negative Coggins test.