MIDDLETON — The Idaho Youth Ranch’s equine therapy program, which helps children to process anxiety and trauma by working with horses, has built up a waiting list of about 60 children.
But with the opening of a new indoor equestrian center, Youth Ranch spokesman Jeff Myers said he hopes that waiting list will disappear.
The new 35,000-square-foot center will expand the therapy program and provide an indoor option at the Hands of Promise Ranch Campus near Middleton.
Equine therapy sessions were already taking place outside, and the opening of the indoor arena “allows us to expand the number of kids we can serve,” Myers said.
In previous years, the Idaho Youth Ranch could serve about 60 youth in equine therapy annually. Myers expects that to grow to 350 children in the first year of the indoor area opening, and as staffing levels increase the organization hopes to see that number triple.
“This is a really big deal for the organization and so important for the most vulnerable and marginalized youth and families throughout our community,” Idaho Youth Ranch CEO Scott Curtis said in a press release.
A grand opening ceremony for the center is scheduled for 3:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday. The ceremony is open to the public.
The equestrian center is one of the first structures to open at the new Youth Ranch campus, at 28371 El Paso Road near Middleton. It’s part of phase one of the expansion. The $7.5 million phase also includes horse barns, an outdoor arena, pastures and site work.
“Idaho Youth Ranch will help hundreds of individuals every year through Equine Assisted Psychotherapy — a unique therapeutic model that allows young people to use their own experiences in the arena to overcome the devastating side effects of childhood trauma or adversity,” Curtis said in the release.
In the future, the campus will also be home to residential programs for youth.
With the new indoor arena, the weather and changing seasons will no longer affect scheduling equine therapy sessions. The arena can be separated into three parts, so three individual therapy sessions can happen simultaneously.
Equine therapy has been the most popular call for service from the organization, Myers said.
The Idaho Youth Ranch uses equine therapy as one way to help young people overcome traumatic events and develop resiliency. There are also sessions for youth dealing with anxiety, anger and ADHD. The therapy is ground-based, meaning instead of riding the horses, the participants work on the ground level with the horses to resolve emotional and behavioral challenges.
Ride for Joy, a nonprofit that provides therapeutic horseback riding to veterans, active duty personnel and those with special needs, recently began partnering with the Idaho Youth Ranch to expand equine therapy options. Their therapy model includes riding the horses, which helps build confidence, Christi King, executive director of Ride for Joy, previously told the Idaho Press.
There are currently 18 horses kept at the Idaho Youth Ranch campus — 11 for ground-based therapy and seven for riding therapy. In late April, mare Stella gave birth Promise. Promise got that name because she “symbolizes the (Idaho Youth Ranch’s) promise to Idaho kids,” Myers said.