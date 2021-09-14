Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The 2021 edition of the Upper Valley Open Horse Show is set for Saturday September 18th.
The event begins at 9 a.m., at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Rexburg. The family-oriented show gives riders lots of opportunities to compete. There are numerous classes for youth and adults. Some of the classes offered are; showmanship, bareback equitation Western equitation, English pleasure, Western pleasure, Western reining, trail, barrels, poles, goat ribbon pull, goat tying, along with a lead line class for little kids.
The event is hosted by Jared and Becky Crapo of St Anthony. The show is one of several shows included in the Central Idaho Open Horse Show Association which was begun in the 1980’s. The association includes shows in Arco, Mackay, Challis and Salmon throughout the summer.
“The show is meant to be a safe, fun and friendly atmosphere for riders of all ages to have the opportunity to show their horses,” Becky Crapo said.
Crapo urges 4Hers to compete for fun and for extra experience since their horses are still in good physical shape now that the county and state fairs are over.
Admission is free for spectators and there will be concessions on the grounds. The show follows AQHA rules. To learn more visit the Upper Valley Open Horse Show on Facebook or call or text Becky at 208 339-4337.