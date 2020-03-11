In this March 7, 2016 file photo, Bob Dube, of Round Top, Texas, measures the horns of his longhorn steer "Awww Dude" during the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo, in Houston. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, will be canceled about halfway through its run as a precaution against the new coronavirus, city and county officials said Wednesday March 11, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.