BOISE — The Idaho Beef Council has joined several other state beef councils in investing in new advertising promotions.
The councils are working with staff at the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, which is a Beef Checkoff contractor, reach 70 million consumers with the new Beef. It's What's For Dinner campaign. The goal is also to direct 733,000 new visits to the Beef. It's What's For Dinner website.
Avenues selected for the advertising campaign include Google Search Advertising, YouTube Video Advertising and Spotify Audio Streaming Advertising.
Early results within Idaho show YouTube digital ads with over 5.3 million impressions and over 3.5 million video views. Furthermore, Spotify yielded over 429,000 audio listens statewide.
“We recognize the great benefits of joining this campaign, and are seeing a valuable return on investment for Idaho cattle producers,” said T.K. Kuwahara, CEO of the Idaho Beef Council.
States have spent more than $1.1 million in state-controlled checkoff dollars toward the campaigns so far in 2020.