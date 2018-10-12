KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Several senior residents at Pelican Pointe spent Monday afternoon riding in style with horse-drawn carriage rides, apple cider and cookies, and fall foliage at Solid Ground Equine Assisted Activities and Therapy, a horse therapy facility in Klamath Falls.
The afternoon was the culmination of a pilot program at Pelican Pointe spearheaded by Ashley Hopper, Pelican Pointe’s marketing director, that connects seniors at the facility with opportunities to visit the horses at Solid Ground.
Hopper said many of the residents who have attended the pilot program grew up on farms, and that the sessions spent with horses, as well as Monday’s event, brought them back to that time.
“It just takes them back to a time when they were really happy,” Hopper said.
Senior residents since late August have spent short sessions at the facility getting a chance to pet and groom the horses, forming lasting bonds with the animals and socializing.
Hopper said the program is based on a service provided in Bend called Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, which provides similar opportunities for individuals, including seniors.
The goal is to start sessions earlier in 2019 and hopefully provide even more opportunities to participate.
Clinton Garner, who started as executive director at Pelican Pointe in May, said he was familiar with Healing Reins while serving in a similar capacity at an assisted living facility in Bend. Garner said he believes in the abilities of his residents, and wants to give them as many opportunities as possible through the program going forward.
“We definitely want to try to do it again next year,” Hopper said. “It’s so amazing to see how it benefits them.”
Solid Ground was started in 2016 by Shelley Trumbly, who serves as executive director for the nonprofit. The facility aims to offer therapeutic healing through horsemanship at no or low cost to individuals with or without developmental disabilities.