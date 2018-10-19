Ariz. firm recalls beef over samonella
TOLLESON, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona company voluntarily recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef that could be contaminated with salmonella, federal officials announced Thursday.
An investigation found the products, including ground beef and beef patties likely came from JBS Tolleson Inc., a meatpacking plant west of Phoenix. The raw beef was packed between July 26 and Sept. 7 and shipped to retailers nationwide, including Walmart, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
Some of the products have a sell or use by date in late September.
The recalled beef is marked with “EST.267” on the packaging. Officials say people should check their freezers for any of the meat and either throw it out or return it to where it was purchased.
Doritos used to lure rogue pig home
HIGHLAND, Calif. (AP) — Deputies in California have used Doritos to lure a pig “the size of a mini horse” back home.
The pig was running around a neighborhood when the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office received the call Saturday.
One of the deputies had Doritos in her lunch bag. Video shows the deputy leaving a trail of the chips, which the pig followed.
Deputies had responded to previous calls about the pig and knew where to take him.
He was returned to his pen, and deputies secured the gate.
Meat plant worker accused of urinating
SMITHFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia meat-processing company says more than 50,000 pounds of product have been discarded after an employee was accused of urinating while working on a production line.
Smithfield Foods Inc. spokeswoman Lisa Martin said Tuesday that the employee was filmed allegedly urinating at the packing plant in Smithfield over the weekend. She said the employee has been suspended while the company investigates.
Martin said it was an isolated incident and the company has taken appropriate measures to ensure product quality. She said the facility had immediately halted production and sanitized all equipment several times before operations resumed.
It’s unclear what kind of meat was disposed of.