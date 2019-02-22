Police seek those who killed cow
GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — State police are trying to find the people who used a piece of farm machinery to impale an Angus cow and then left the animal to die on a western Pennsylvania farm.
Police in Westmoreland County said the incident occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Feb. 12 at a Hempfield Township farm.
Trooper Stephen Limani called the perpetrator “extremely cruel.” He said Monday that the person also had to know how to work a hydraulic lift that was on the farm tractor.
Limani said investigators believe that the cow was impaled by the tractor’s two forks. He said police believe the act was deliberate and more than one person was involved. Police said the cow was valued at about $1,000.
Attack claims
lives of six llamas
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Authorities believe a “large animal” is responsible for an attack that killed six llamas on a farm near a zoo in Kentucky.
Louisville Llama Farm owner Caroline Willette tells the Courier Journal she awoke Monday morning to blood and tufts of wool spread around her property. Five llamas were found dead with bite marks behind their ears and by their flanks, while a sixth was put down because of injuries.
At least two other llamas were injured. She said the attack caused at least $10,000 in damage.
Willette doesn’t believe coyotes were responsible for the attack, as llamas are good at defending themselves and one of the animals killed weighed 500 pounds.
The farm is behind the Louisville Zoo, but zoo officials said they’re unfamiliar with the attack.
Dallas firm recalls chicken products
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas company has recalled about 2,100 pounds of chicken items produced last month with incorrect labels.
The USDA announced the recall by Taylor Farms of Dallas.
USDA officials said the products are wrongly labeled as “Chile Relleno” due to misbranding. The items contain an undeclared allergen — wheat. Officials have no reports of anyone getting sick.
The ready-to-eat “HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken” items were incorrectly labeled as “Chile Relleno” and shipped to stores in Texas. The items were produced Jan. 25 through 29. The problem was discovered Feb. 1.
The shipping containers say USDA number EST. 34733. The labels don’t have an establishment number.
Consumers should discard the chicken or return the items to the place of purchase.
Firm halts plans for pasture-based dairy
MAHAULEPU, Hawaii (AP) — Hawaii Dairy Farms says it is discontinuing plans for a pasture-based dairy operation on Kauai.
The Garden Island reports that the company will explore alternatives for food production on the land.
Amy Hennessey, director of communications for investor Ulupono Initiative, said in a statement that Hawaii’s environmental regulations “seem to unfairly” place dairy farms in the same category as wastewater treatment plants.
Community organization Friends of Mahaulepu headed local opposition to the farm, which included a lawsuit and travel to Hawaii Island to help a community there respond to an overflow of untreated effluent.
Critics said the dairy at Mahaulepu could impact drinking water and an already polluted stream. They worry that the dairy’s wastewater could make it to the ocean, just as waste from Big Island Dairy did.
Dairy waste concerns Hawaii locals
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The latest in a string of wastewater discharges from a Big Island dairy farm has residents wondering how it will handle its planned closure this year.
A Dec. 24 discharge from Big Island Dairy was just one of several such spills and discharges that have occurred at the farm last year.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that the most recent discharge released nearly 600,000 gallons of wastewater into Kaohaoha Gulch near the town of Ookala.
Residents have long complained about releases of manure-laden water from the dairy into the nearby gulches that run through or next to the community.
Dairy management did not respond to an email or phone calls from the newspaper.