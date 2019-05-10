Bovine TB found in another Mich. herd
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a small beef cattle herd in northern Michigan has been infected with bovine tuberculosis.
The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development said the herd was in Alpena County, which is part of an area in the northern Lower Peninsula where the fatal disease is commonly found in whitetail deer. Contact with deer is believed to be a common means of transmitting the illness to cattle.
The infection was detected through routine testing. It was the 74th cattle herd found to have the illness since 1998.
An investigation is planned to identify and test other herds that had an association with the infected one.
Trucker pleads guilty to stealing load of meat
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 37-year-old California trucker working for a Kansas freight brokerage pleaded guilty to stealing a load of meat valued at more than $160,000.
Federal prosecutors said Gegham Avetisyan, of Valley Village, California, pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud.
Prosecutors said Avetisyan contracted with a business in Olathe, Kan., to deliver the meat to three places in California. He faxed documents to the company using the name Robert Ivanov.
Avetisyan picked up the meat at a packing plant in Omaha but didn't deliver it.
He faces a sentence of up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 12.