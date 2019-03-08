Wis. dairy farms see spike in haul costs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin dairy farmers are facing higher trucking costs as an oversupply of milk continues to strain the market, according to a report released this month.
The Upper Midwest Federal Milk Marketing Order found that the average cost to haul 100 pounds of milk in Wisconsin was 24 cents in 2018, a 40 percent increase from 2017.
Agricultural economist Corey Freije told Wisconsin Public Radio that milk hauling charges usually increase by 1 or 2 cents every year.
Last year’s unusual jump “is partially a result of an increase in the diesel fuel costs,” said Freije, who compiles the report for the order. “But it also seems to be an indication that the dairy farmers, with the supply that’s out there, have kind of lost their market power.”
The oversupply of milk means that dairy processors don’t have to subsidize hauling costs to attract farmers, according to Freije.
“The handler, particularly a co-op, would subsidize that hauling (charge),” Freije said. “I’ve heard over time that the handlers and some of the co-ops want to reflect more fully the cost of the hauling to those deductions for dairy farmers.”
S. Calif. expands poultry quarantine
LOS ANGELES (AP) — State agricultural authorities are further restricting movement of birds as they work to eradicate virulent Newcastle disease from a large area of Southern California.
State Veterinarian Annette Jones on Feb. 27 modified a quarantine that requires reporting of sick birds and prohibits poultry owners from moving birds in all of Los Angeles County and in large areas of San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
The latter areas extend from the northern and southern borders of western Riverside County to the Salton Sea, including the Coachella Valley, and as far east as Yucca Valley in San Bernardino County. The northern boundary is State Route 58 at the Kern County line.
Authorities have been trying to stop the disease since May 2018. The number of euthanized birds is expected to soon surpass 1 million.
N.D. bill to let meat shops process rabbits
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Legislature wants to allow the state’s meat-processing facilities to deal with domesticated rabbits.
The Senate unanimously approved the House bill on March 1. It now goes to Gov. Doug Burgum’s desk.
The bill was introduced by Hillsboro Republican Rep. Aaron McWilliams, who has raised rabbits in the past.
Fessenden GOP Sen. Jerry Klein said there are about 80 commercial “meat shops” in North Dakota.
He said domesticated rabbits can weigh up to 20 pounds.
Minn. dairy farms forced to dump milk
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Some Minnesota dairy farmers are being forced to dump their milk after heavy snowfall obstructed roads and damaged farms.
The Twin Cities saw the snowiest February on record with 39 inches of snow, and more than 27 inches fell in St. Cloud, Minnesota Public Radio reported. The buildup of snowfall in the Upper Midwest last month is causing some farm structures to buckle, adding to the problems dairies already face after years of low milk prices.
“There are tons and tons of dairies around the state that had to dump milk in recent days,” said Lucas Sjostrom, executive director of the Minnesota Milk Producers Association. “I know it’s in the hundreds. It may be over 1,000 dairies.”
Accumulated snow is preventing many tanker trucks from getting down rural roads to pick up milk, Sjostrom said.
Snow has also caved in the roofs of at least 20 dairy barns in Minnesota, in some cases killing and injuring cattle, he said.
Miss. lawmakers mull ban on ‘fake meat’
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have real fears about “fake meat,” and the state could become the latest to ban food made from plants, insects, or grown in a lab from being described as meat.
The state House on Feb. 28 voted 117-0 for Senate Bill 2922 , sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his signature or veto.
Cattle growers want rules, saying new products are fine, but producers shouldn’t be allowed to masquerade as meat.
“It doesn’t limit anybody from going into this type of business,” state Rep. Vince Mangold, a Brookhaven Republican, told the House on Feb. 28.
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson has submitted comments to the USDA calling for similar rules nationwide. He calls it a truth-in-labeling issue.
Fla. thoroughbred breeding still struggles
OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Data shows that Florida’s thoroughbred breeding industry still has not recovered from the recession a decade ago.
According to annual statistics compiled by the Jockey Club Fact Book, the number of mares bred in the state in 2018 fell below 2,000, and the number of stallions dropped below 100.
The Ocala Star-Banner reported those numbers fall far short of the nearly 7,200 mares bred in Florida in 2005.
Statistics for California, Louisiana, New York and Maryland showed similar declines. However, Kentucky’s breeding industry has held steady and accounts for more than half the number of mares bred in North America.
Helen Barbazon of Pleasant Acres in Morriston said a passion for racing and lifelong experience in Florida’s horse racing industry keep dozens of smaller breeding stables like hers in operation.
N.E. Okla. poultry farm numbers down
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The number of poultry operators in northeast Oklahoma is dropping but the farms are raising more birds per facility, according to data from the state.
The Tulsa World requested 20 years of data on poultry operations from the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry. The newspaper reported Jan. 2 that the number of chicken farms has dropped from an apparent high point in 2001 through 2004.
The chicken farms are primarily concentrated in eastern Oklahoma.
“The overall trend is clear and it’s a trend we’re seeing in all the agricultural industries looking at national statistics with the number of farming operations tending to go down while the size is increasing. That’s a trend that would also hold true for beef feedlots and swine operations,” said Agriculture Department Director of Environmental Management Services Jeremy Seiger.
There are 609 active registered operations in eastern Oklahoma with a capacity to grow 58.8 million birds, an average of about 96,500 birds per operation. That’s down from a peak in 2002 of 1,096 farms with a capacity of 75.7 million birds, or about 69,000 per farm.
Dairy farmers paid in class-action lawsuit
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Thousands of Northeast dairy farmers are receiving their share of a $50 million settlement, nearly nine years after some farmers filed a class-action lawsuit against a national dairy marketing cooperative.
Dairy farmers of America this week paid an average of $4,000 to nearly 9,000 farms to settle a lawsuit that accused the marketing group of trying to drive down milk prices.
The 2009 class-action lawsuit charged Dairy Farmers of America; its marketing arm, Dairy Marketing Services; and Dallas-based Dean Foods with working together to monopolize the market for raw milk in the Northeast.
Dean Foods agreed to a separate $30 million settlement in 2011.
The deals covered farmers in Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“I’m still heaving a big sigh of relief that the checks did finally come out,” said Alice Allen, one of the original dairy farmers who sued.
The process has been contentious with some farmers opposed to the settlement, saying it isn’t enough and doesn’t change DFA’s behavior. Some appealed the deal and others opted out.
Ark. high court rejects stay on hog farm case
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has rejected a request from environmental regulators to halt proceedings in a lawsuit over a hog farm’s permit application to operate near the Buffalo River.
The court issued the ruling Feb. 26, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. The state Department of Environmental Quality had asked the court to intervene after Newton County Circuit Judge John Putman ordered a stay on the permit proceedings in October.
Putman said he, and not the department, had sole jurisdiction over C&H’s permit application. But the department issued a final decision in November, saying C&H Hog Farm could no longer operate. The farm opened in 2013 and houses about 6,500 hogs on Big Creek.
C&H alleged that the department was in contempt of Putnam’s order. Putman agreed but didn’t rule, instead asking regulators in December to show why they shouldn’t be found in contempt.
Department officials were originally scheduled to make their arguments last week (FEB 25-MAR1)against the contempt charge, but Putman moved to reschedule the hearing for a later date since the state Supreme Court was looking at the issue.
Scaled-back plan for chicken operation OK’d
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Dodge County supervisors have approved a scaled-back proposal for an eight-barn poultry operation that will produce thousands upon thousands of chickens for Costco.
The board voted unanimously Feb. 27 for the proposal by Lee and Pamela Camenzind, who will place the barns near Nickerson. The facility is expected to accommodate 380,000 chickens at a time.
The board last month rejected the family’s original proposal of 10 barns. More than 20 Nickerson residents raised concerns about how the chickens would affect their health, property values, and the area’s air and water.
Dozens of farmers have been pursuing permission to raise chickens for Costco’s new plant in Fremont