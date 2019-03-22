Iowa gov. signs new ag-gag law
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a bill designed to prosecute people who get hired at a farm in order to work undercover to report on animal living conditions.
The bill was approved by the Senate and House on March 12 and signed into law by Reynolds on March 14. It creates a trespass charge for undercover investigators.
An animal welfare group that successfully sued the state for a previous ag-gag law says it will sue again to challenge the new law’s constitutionality.
Matthew Liebman, director of litigation for The Animal Legal Defense Fund, alleges that like its predecessor the new law violates the free speech rights of investigative journalists and undercover investigators.
Chinese pork seized over virus
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal authorities say 1 million pounds of pork products allegedly smuggled from China have been seized at a New Jersey port.
Troy Miller, field operations director for the Customs and Border Protection in New York and New Jersey, says it’s the largest agricultural seizure ever made in the United States.
Officials feared the meat could be contaminated with African swine fever virus, which has killed more than a million pigs in China. It’s not dangerous to humans, but officials say an outbreak in America could cause $10 billion in damage to the pork industry in just one year.
Officials say the pork was smuggled over several weeks in containers where it was hidden by packages of noodles and laundry detergent. They say the meat was “primarily cured,” and the cargo containers were not refrigerated.
Maine may change rabbit slaughter regs
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine’s legislature is considering a proposal that some members of the state’s meat industry say could expand the production of rabbits for food in the state.
The bill would allow producers who slaughter fewer than 1,000 rabbits per year to sell whole rabbit carcasses without inspection at farms, farmers’ markets, locally-owned restaurants and other community establishments.
The rabbit producers would also have to be registered according to state statutes.
Collapsing barns hit to Minn. economy
ALTURA, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says dairy barns collapsing due to heavy snowfall are threatening the state’s economy.
Walz and Sen. Tina Smith met with dairy farmers near Altura in southeastern Minnesota on Saturday. Dozens of barn roofs have collapsed in Minnesota because of heavy snow, with farms in the southeastern part of the state especially hard hit.
Walz calls dairy farms “the bedrock of the economy and their communities.”
Smith said the damage to barns and herds is following low prices for dairy products. She calls it “a double whammy.”
The Post Bulletin reported a bill in the Legislature would help get loans and insurance payments to affected farmers as soon as possible.
But farmer Rob Kreidermacher said he’s not sure how much money his family can afford to borrow.