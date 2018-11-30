Turkeys to live out days at Gobbler's Rest
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — The pair of turkeys that President Donald Trump pardoned on Tuesday will be living out their days at Virginia Tech.
The Virginian-Pilot report s that the turkeys named "Peas" and "Carrots" are going to a place called "Gobblers Rest" in Blacksburg, Virginia. It's a home created for them at the university's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
This is the third consecutive year that the turkeys pardoned by the president will go there.
Poultry immunologist Rami Dalloul said in a statement: "We love that the birds are coming back to Blacksburg to roost once again."
Dalloul sequenced the turkey genome a few years ago. The university said his efforts led to whole new levels of understanding the birds, as well as genetics.
11 dead roosters found at cockfighting scene
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say they found 11 dead roosters and one that had to be euthanized when they raided a cockfighting event in eastern Nebraska.
Nebraska Humane Society officials and Cass County deputies went to a farm near Louisville on Saturday after receiving a tip about a cockfighting event there. Deputies arrested 32 people.
The men who were arrested range in age between 20 and 67. They all face charges of participating, viewing or promoting cockfighting. Two juveniles were also detained.
Society employees and deputies also found hundreds of hook-shaped razor blades inside the barn about 20 miles southwest of Omaha. The blades are attached to the birds' feet so they can slash opposing birds as owners and spectators cheer and exchange wagers.
The society's Mark Langan said it's taking eight employees to properly care for the 186 roosters seized.
Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann said the two property owners said they didn't know why so many people were on their property.
Many others at the cockfighting event were able to escape into fields near the property before officers could arrest them.
Steer too beefy for burgers gets reprieve
LAKE PRESTON, Australia (AP) — Knickers the steer is huge on the internet — for being huge.
The black-and-white Holstein Friesian won social media fame and many proclamations of "Holy Cow!" after photos surfaced of the 6-foot, 4-inch steer standing head and shoulders above a herd of brown wagyu cattle in Western Australia state.
Owner Geoff Pearson said Knickers was too heavy to go to the slaughterhouse.
"We have a high turnover of cattle, and he was lucky enough to stay behind," Pearson said.
Australian media said Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons.
Instead of becoming steaks and burgers, 7-year-old Knickers will get to live out his life in Pearson's fields in Lake Preston, southwest of Perth.
Okla. puts moratorium new poultry farms
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Agriculture has temporarily halted processing new registrations for poultry feeding operations.
The Tulsa World reported that the moratorium announcement comes about a week after the first meeting of the Coordinating Council on Poultry Growth. Gov. Mary Fallin and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Bill John Baker announced the creation of the council last month to address residents’ concerns.
Residents said they’re worried about how the increase of new chicken houses will impact water quality and supply, property values, road maintenance and air quality.
Secretary of Agriculture Jim Reese said officials expect to resolve some of the issues and begin taking registrations again shortly. He said the moratorium will allow officials to ensure the poultry industry has more structured growth.
Venture aims to convert pig poop to power
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The world's largest pork company is teaming up with a major energy company to turn pig manure into renewable natural gas.
Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy announced a joint venture partnership Tuesday to trap methane from hog waste and convert it into power for heating homes and generating electricity.
Smithfield previously announced that its company-owned and contract farms over the next decade will cover waste-treatment pits to capture the gas and keep out rainwater. The gas will be channeled to processing centers and converted into natural gas.
The joint venture with Dominion will operate initially in North Carolina, Virginia and Utah. The first projects are scheduled to be operating by late 2019.