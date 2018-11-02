Wis. confirms rare bovine TB found in herd
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin agriculture officials are investigating a rare outbreak of bovine tuberculosis on a Waunakee farm.
Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection officials announced Tuesday that tests show three cows from Maier Farms LLC have tested positive for the disease.
Agriculture officials said the strain of bovine TB in the cows matches a strain found in a Maier Farms worker in 2015, indicating the worker may have infected the herd. Animals often don't show signs of infection until the disease reaches an advanced stage, which can take years.
DATCP officials are tracing all animals that have moved off the farm over the past five years.
The USDA typically records about eight cases nationwide annually. The last instance of bovine TB in Wisconsin was in the mid-1990s.
Cause unknown for fire destroying hog barn
MONTROSE, Ill. (AP) — Fire officials don’t know what caused a blaze that destroyed a hog barn and killed about 150 pigs in rural southern Illinois.
The fire was reported late Monday in Jasper County near the village of Montrose about 70 miles south of Champaign. Montrose Fire Chief Chris Overbeck said firefighters had to wait for electricity to be shut off to the barn before they could put out the flames because a downed power line was sparking.
Overbeck said the barn was fully engulfed by flames when crew arrived. He said the damage was so extensive that a cause for the fire couldn’t be determined.
Firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to another nearby hog barn.
HSUS adds $5K to reward in horse's shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Humane Society of the United States is offering $5,000 in the effort to find who fatally shot a 9-month-old thoroughbred horse last month in Kentucky, a state famous for breeding horses.
The organization announced the offer in a news release Oct. 26. The money increases the total reward to $23,500. Other animal-welfare organizations had already pledged $18,500 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of anyone responsible in the shooting.
Jessamine County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Allen Peel previously said the colt was found shot at Springhouse Farm near Lexington and had to be euthanized. Authorities said the shooting happened on the night of Sept. 27 or in the early morning on Sept. 28.
Deputy Todd Sponcil said the investigation hasn't officially identified any suspects.
Feed plant settles suit over horse poisonings
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A central California company that sold tainted feed that killed or severely sickened nearly 50 horses will pay $2.4 million to settle a lawsuit over the poisonings.
The Fresno Bee reported that Western Milling agreed to a settlement that was announced Monday.
The contaminated feed killed 21 horses at Black Fence Farms in Clovis, Calif., in 2015. Another 28 fell ill.
The lawsuit said that federal regulators previously had found that company feed samples contained "impermissibly high" levels of monensin, an antibiotic used to kill parasites and promote weight gain. It's used in cattle and poultry feed but is highly toxic to horses.
After the horse poisonings, California regulators fined Western Milling more than $700,000. The company agreed to stop manufacturing horse feed at its Goshen, Calif., plant last year.
Warrant that led to exhuming pigs challenged
SWANVILLE, Maine (AP) — A search warrant that allowed animal welfare officials to exhume the corpses of several dead pigs at a Maine farm is being challenged by the farm's owner.
The dead pigs that agents seized from Jerry Ireland's Ireland Hill Farms in Swanville later became evidence that led to the farmer eventually being charged with 13 counts of cruelty toward animals. The Bangor Daily News reports Ireland is accused of killing his malnourished pigs before they could be inspected.
Ireland's attorney argues the warrant was defective because it wasn't specific enough and any evidence turned up by it should be suppressed. The prosecution said evidence filed in a previous affidavit did support a probable cause search.
The presiding judge asked for written closing arguments by November.
Smithfield to cover most N.C. hog waste pools
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The world's largest pork producer says it plans to install covers over pig waste lagoons at most of its North Carolina hog farms.
Smithfield Foods also said in a statement it would install new "low trajectory" tools to spread hog waste on nearby fields, replacing the sprinklers some neighbors complain spray feces into the wind.
Smithfield said it'll install projects to cover lagoons and capture methane the waste emits in an effort to convert it into renewable biogas and cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Blakely Hildebrand said in a statement the plan doesn't solve pollution problems from the lagoons that affect poor, rural communities across eastern North Carolina and have triggered nuisance lawsuits. Hildebrand said Smithfiled could've invested in more responsible technology, especially amid intense storms.
Cattle feedlot growth halted in Mo.
LONE JACK, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri commission has approved a temporary halt to a proposal to greatly expand a cattle feedlot near Powell Gardens in northwest Missouri.
The Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission this week granted Powell Gardens' request to stop the expansion of Valley Oaks State Co.'s plan to grow from fewer than 999 head of cattle to as many as 6,999 head. The cattle feedlot is near Lone Jack, and about three miles from the outdoor gardens site.
The commission cited faulty data and procedural errors this week while recommending that a state permit to allow the expansion be rescinded.
The Kansas City Star reported the final decision on the expansion plans will come from the state's Clean Water Commission, which has two months to react to the hearing commission's recommendation.
Effort to feed seaweed to cows gets boost
(AP) An effort to mitigate the effects of livestock operations on climate change is getting a boost in the form of a $50,000 research grant.
The Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research is giving the $50,000 grant to Elm Innovations and the University of California, Davis. The money will help pay for an investigation into the potential for cutting methane emissions from dairy cows by including a kind of red seaweed in their diets.
Cows release methane when they burp, and it’s a significant greenhouse gas.
The possibility of feeding seaweed to cows is a growing research interest for scientists and members of industry. One company, Australis Aquaculture of Greenfield, Mass., is doing research as part of an effort to become the first farm to produce the seaweed at commercial scale.
Neb. officials announce livestock hauling deal
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Agriculture groups and Nebraska state officials have created new guidelines for taking care of livestock on trucks that are pulled off the road due to an accident or a failed safety inspection.
The new procedures announced Monday are designed to ensure that animals being transported are kept healthy, protected from extreme weather and properly fed.
They also were created to help livestock haulers comply with state road rules.
Agriculture groups said they wanted to be proactive with the animal shipments, and the new guidelines weren’t inspired by any previous incidents. The coalition includes the Nebraska State Patrol, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, Nebraska Cattlemen and the University of Nebraska.