Bird lays eggs on fake turf, displace soccer teams
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — A little birdie has displaced soccer players in New Jersey.
The Record reported that a killdeer laid its eggs about three weeks ago on a patch of synthetic grass near the south goal in Teaneck's Votee Park.
Public works employees have cordoned off the nest with cones and yellow tape.
It could take one to two months for the eggs to hatch and the chicks to leave the nest.
Soccer teams are using alternative fields for the time being.
Killdeer are not a threatened species but are protected under the American Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Canadian Migratory Birds Convention Act.
Tyson sues feds over hog inspections
SIOUX FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Arkansas-based meat processor Tyson Foods is suing a federal agency for $2.4 million, saying it had to destroy 8,000 carcasses because a federal meat inspector lied about checking hogs at a plant in Iowa.
Tyson Foods said Yolanda Thompson, who works for the USDA's Food Safety Inspection Service, signed certificates suggesting she checked slaughtered hogs at the Storm Lake plant in March 2018. It said video footage indicates Thompson never entered the plant and actually approved inspections while sitting in her automobile.
The Sioux City Journal reported that the meat processor filed suit May 14 in Sioux City's U.S. District Court alleging the agencies knew of Thompson's inadequate inspection practices and physical difficulties walking around the plant.
USDA and Tyson officials declined to comment.
N.M.'s new panel to regulate horse racing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed a new panel of regulators to oversee the state's horseracing industry.
She made the announcement April 25 as a legal battle simmers over a final decision regarding New Mexico's sixth and final license for a racetrack and casino.
The Democratic governor said she expects the new commission to be fair and equitable.
The panel includes former commissioners Beverly Bourguet and David "Hossie" Sanchez as well as current and former horse owners and breeders John Buffington, Freda McSwane and Billy G. Smith.
The previous commission repeatedly put off a vote on the racino license after concerns were raised about a feasibility study that examined the economics behind proposals submitted by the five applicants. That prompted a challenge that's still pending in district court.
China suspends permits of Can. pork exporters
TORONTO (AP) — Canada's agriculture minister says China has suspended the permits of two Canadian pork exporters.
Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said the suspensions were related to administrative issues that arose from routine customs inspections. She said all other approved Canadian pork processing facilities remain eligible to export to China.
Canadian pork producer Olymel LP said its plant is one of those affected. The other producer was not identified.
The development fueled speculation that the suspensions could be retaliation for Canada's arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei.
China was infuriated by the Dec. 1 arrest of Huawei's CFO on a U.S. extradition warrant and has since arrested two Canadian citizens.
China has already suspended Canadian canola exports.
Minn. farm shutters over deer disease
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A central Minnesota farm where deer were found infected with a fatal brain disease has closed under an agreement that paid the owner to euthanize his herd.
The Star Tribune reported that the Minnesota Board of Animal Health announced April 17 that captive deer were killed on a Crow Wing County farm to try to prevent chronic wasting disease from spreading to wild deer. The board didn't disclose how much Trophy Woods Ranch was paid or how many deer were euthanized.
The board said all carcasses from the farm will be tested for the disease.
The USDA negotiated and funded the deal. The agency and the state board will implement a management plan at the shuttered farm since the prions that cause the disease remain in the soil.
2 Okla. tribes to build a bison meat plant
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A tribal business official says two Native American tribes in Oklahoma are planning to build a meat processing plant in an effort to take a more active role in bringing the nations' bison herd to the marketplace.
Nathan Hart, business director for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, said an eatery at the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum currently being developed in Oklahoma City could sell the meat plant's first bison entrees.
The Journal Record reported that Hart said the USDA-inspected processing plant being built in El Reno will be chiefly for bison, but the planned 150-acre site will also take in cattle and wild game.
The tribes' farming program already has supply chains for bison meat to be retailed in dozens of the region's stores.
GOP legislators propose Wis. dairy hub
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican legislators want to spend nearly $8 million annually to create dairy research programs at three University of Wisconsin System schools.
Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Travis Tranel are sponsoring a bill that would give the University of Wisconsin System $7.9 million fund annually to create and fund the UW Dairy Innovation Hub at UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls.
UW-Madison's segment would include a dairy management academy and provide support for research-related farms and labs. The UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls segments also would provide support for research. The bill would authorize each campus to hire staff. Regents would have to submit an annual report on the hub's accomplishments to the Legislature.
Aquaponics developer to plead guilty to fraud
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Court records show a South Dakota businessman accused of defrauding investors in a scheme to build an $11 million fish farm will plead guilty to wire and mail fraud.
A trial for Tobias Ritesman was set to begin this weekApril 22-26, but he's entered a petition in federal court which says he intends to plead guilty to all 18 counts against him.
Ritesman and his agents began soliciting money from investors in 2016 for Global Aquaponics in Brookings, an indoor seafood farm that would also grow organic vegetables. The Argus Leader reports that according to the guilty petition, Ritesman used the funds from investors for his own purposes rather than on the aquaponics development.
A second defendant in the case, Brookings businessman Timothy Burns, is still scheduled for trial next week.