More charges filed in neglect case
GENEVA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have filed more charges against a man already charged in connection with the discovery of hundreds of dead, ailing or neglected cattle at his farm in southern Nebraska’s Fillmore County.
Court records say 30-year-old Aaron Ogren now faces one felony count of theft, nine felony counts of prohibited sale of livestock and 30 felony counts of cruelty to animals. His next court hearing is scheduled for May 29 in Exeter. His attorney, Bradley Kalkwarf, declined to comment.
The new charges focus on the prohibited sale of livestock. Prosecutors say Ogren sold bulls he didn’t own.
Local and state officials removed about 200 surviving head of cattle from the feedlot about 3 miles northwest of Exeter. Another 200 cows were dead when investigators arrived in March.
Cattle rustling on the rise in Okla.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state investigator says cattle rustling is on the rise in Oklahoma.
The lead agent for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture’s criminal investigation unit said the number of cattle reported stolen through March has already surpassed all of 2018. That comes to 1,210 stolen in the first three months of the year compared to 975 in 2018.
Investigator Jerry Flowers said the state often works with federal agencies. In a recent case, that has included the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs because the stolen cattle was on property north of El Reno that is under the jurisdiction of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribal Nations.
Egg farm sues over bird flu disinfection
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa egg farm that killed millions of chickens because of a 2015 bird flu outbreak is suing companies hired by the federal government to disinfect barns.
Sunrise Farms said the chlorine dioxide gas and heat treatments used to kill the virus destroyed barn equipment, electrical wiring, production equipment and water lines. The company also says the structural integrity of its barns was diminished.
Max Barnett, the CEO of Sunrise Farms’ parent company, South Dakota-based Sonstegard Foods, said he couldn’t comment on a pending court case.
The farm is near the northwest Iowa town of Harris, about 225 miles northwest of Des Moines. It includes a feed mill, 25 layer barns, two manure barns and a processing plant. The barns housed 4 million egg-laying hens, and two other buildings had 500,000 young hens being raised to become layers.
The farm confirmed on April 19, 2015, that its birds had the deadly strain of H5N2 bird flu. Officials from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service division arrived within days and took over the cleanup and disinfection process, hiring several companies to complete euthanizing birds and disinfecting barns to prevent the spread of the virus.
Bill would let vets report animal abuse
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Veterinarians in Florida may soon be able to report suspected animal abuse they witness at work.
The Florida Senate passed a criminal justice bill, HB 7125, that would allow vets to report suspected criminal violations, like animal abuse, to authorities as long as the animal doesn’t live on agricultural land. Clients who own the animal on agricultural land would need to be given notice before the vet can call the authorities.
Currently, state law prohibits vets from discussing a patient’s condition without a subpoena and notice to the client. While federal law says health care providers may disclose information to authorities regarding child abuse or neglect, that doesn’t apply to animals.
The law now penalizes vets who share medical records by referring them for disciplinary action by the state’s licencing board. If the bill passes, the Board of Veterinary Medicine would no longer have the authority to discipline a licensee, said Patrick Fargason, the spokesman for the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.
Of vets surveyed nationally, 87 percent said they’ve encountered at least one case of animal abuse at work, according to a 2017 study in the Journal of the American Veterinary Medical Association.