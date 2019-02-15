Iowan accused of letting cattle starve to death
OSCEOLA, Iowa (AP) — South-central Iowa authorities are investigating after dozens of head of cattle were found starved to death on property near Osceola.
The Des Moines Register reported that the farmer who was supposed to be caring for the cattle could face charges. The Clarke County Sheriff's Office said about 40 to 50 dead cattle were found Feb. 8 on a property about 4 miles west of Osceola. Chief Deputy Lucas Darby said a local veterinarian told authorities the animals appeared to have starved to death.
Darby said the farmer was tending to the property but did not own the land on which the cattle were found. Officials said someone reported the dead animals to authorities.
Osceola is about 50 miles south of Des Moines.
Mont. bill would distinguish ‘real,’ lab-grown meat
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A state lawmaker wants to make sure meat products produced from a cultured cell can’t be labeled the same as steaks, burger and other items that come from livestock and poultry.
Several national companies are producing lab-grown meat, which is made from the cultured stem cells of animals. Industry backers, including meat giants such as Tyson and Cargill as well as Bill Gates and Richard Branson, say the process is an ethical way to produce meat that also has fewer environmental effects than traditional meat production.
Rep. Alan Redfield, a Republican from Livingston, said he wants to make sure Montana consumers know what they’re buying and where it came from. His Real Meat Act doesn’t ban the sale of cell-cultured products, but does require that anything labeled “meat” must be “derived from the edible flesh of livestock or a livestock product.”
“Picture this: cows grazing on a mountain meadow,” Redfield said. ” ... Or picture this burger or whatever you may call it coming from a warehouse full of petri dishes.”
The bill does not focus on vegetarian meat alternatives, things like Gardenburger veggie burgers or Beyond Meat plant-based meat substitutes, Redfield said.
Animal rescue farm owner accused of neglect
LANGDON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police have accused a woman who runs an animal rescue farm of neglecting the care of 26 horses that were seized by the state.
Sixty-three-year-old Olexandra Beck, of Langdon, N.H., was arrested Jan. 31 on four misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. She's scheduled to be arraigned on March 11. A message was left with her seeking comment.
Her farm was investigated in November following complaints made about the horses' condition. The Department of Agriculture and the state Veterinarian's Office were involved in the investigation. Nine horses were seized then; Beck had said they were debilitated when they were brought to her.
Investigators and police returned to the farm on Jan. 25 with a search warrant, and determined the remaining 17 horses were receiving inadequate care.
Man gets probation in cattle deaths
LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — One of three family members charged with animal cruelty following the deaths of dozens of cattle on a Nebraska farm has been given probation.
Dawson County District Court records say 60-year-old Eugene Wempen Sr. was sentenced Monday to 30 months of probation and barred from owning, possessing or residing with any animals for 15 years. He'd pleaded no contest to a lone count of animal abandonment or cruelty resulting in death.
He also was sentenced to 91 days of jail and credited for one day served. The remaining 90 days can be waived if he follows his probation terms.
His wife, Diane Wempen, and their 34-year-old son, Eugene Wempen Jr., have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial in May.
Deputies reported finding at least 65 carcasses on the Wempen property near Overton, about 150 miles west of Lincoln. About 75 live cattle, along with llamas, donkeys, miniature ponies, horses, goats and sheep, were relocated.
Big Island Dairy agrees to shutdown timeline
HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A Big Island dairy farm agreed to end its operations by April 30 in a settlement reached with a community group and an environmental organization.
Kupale Ookala and the Center for Food Safety filed a lawsuit against Big Island Dairy in 2017, alleging violations of the federal Clean Water Act, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.
The settlement requires the dairy to stop milking by Feb. 28 and end operations by April 30, according to court documents filed Tuesday. It also details timelines for cattle removal and facility cleanups.
"It's a clear and decisive timeline for shutting down and for the pollution to stop impacting the community of Ookala," said Charlie Tebbutt, the attorney who represented the two groups. "For the last seven years, Big Island Dairy has been wantonly polluting the community of Ookala and the environment of Hawaii and it's time for it to stop."
Citing the dairy's "potential insolvency," the settlement states that no penalties will be assessed or paid in the resolution of the lawsuit. But civil penalties will be levied through the state Department of Health's administrative process.
The state fined the dairy $91,000 in December for three separate spills between April and May. It also fined the dairy $25,000 in May 2017 for an unlawful discharge of wastewater.
The penalties collected by the state will be paid to an "appropriate supplemental environmental project or environmentally beneficial project" for the benefit of the Ookala community, according to the documents.