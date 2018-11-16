Toxic fumes kill pigs, sicken 2 workers
SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a buildup of hydrogen sulfide gas at a farm near Sauk Centre killed around 50 pigs and sent two workers to the hospital.
Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson said two employees at Fiedler Finishing were working inside the pig barn all day Wednesday, agitating and pumping manure, when they found about 50 dead pigs. They opened the curtains on the barn to ventilate the affected area but became ill from the hazardous fumes.
The two workers — 27-year-old Robert Alverson, of Osakis, and 31-year-old Bradley Kettering, of Glenwood — were treated at the Sauk Centre hospital for their exposure.
The farm’s owner, Paul Fiedler, of Sauk Centre, told authorities the barn contained around 5,000 pigs, and it didn’t appear that any other animals were harmed.
Livestock lost in fire at school’s ag barn
CASHION, Okla. (AP) — Firefighters say a fire that raced through an agricultural barn at a central Oklahoma school district destroyed livestock raised by students.
Cashion Fire Chief Michael Henry said an electrical fire on Saturday destroyed a barn used by the Cashion Schools FFA Chapter near the school campus in Cashion, about 25 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
Henry said smoke was pouring out of the barn when firefighters arrived about 3:20 p.m. He said firefighters found heavy smoke inside the barn and extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes, but the animals inside died of smoke inhalation.
The Oklahoman reports three show hogs, a sheep and a goat raised by students were lost in the blaze.
Officials said donations to help the Cashion Schools FFA are now being accepted.