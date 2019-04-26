Less cattle lost than predicted in flood
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says cattle losses in Nebraska from devastating March floods will be much lower than previously reported.
Director Steve Wellman said reports of up to a million cattle killed in the natural disaster are not accurate. Wellman said his agency hasn’t come up with a number, but expects the loss to be in the thousands.
Officials said some deadlines for assistance could yield better numbers. Producers have until Monday to seek help for livestock losses under the Nebraska USDA Farm Service Agency’s Livestock Indemnity Program. There is a May 1 deadline to get help in disposing of dead livestock through a USDA program.
Bobbie Kriz-Wickham, the public affairs and outreach coordinator for the Nebraska Farm Service Agency, said a few producers have reported losses of up to 200 head of cattle, but most report losses of 10 to 40 head.
Minn. farmers pitch dairies’ relief plans
GREENWALD, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota farmers are considering ways to prevent the closure of small dairies during a sustained slump in milk prices.
Roughly 80 farmers recently gathered in Greenwald to voice concerns about the loss of small dairies, which face higher milk production costs than mega-dairies, the Star Tribune reported.
Minnesota has seen more than 1,100 dairy farmers leave the industry in the past six years. Many have reached a breaking point, as the median income at a dairy farm in the state dropped from about $43,000 in 2017 to less than $15,000 last year.
“We are going through a massive, massive structural change that I don’t think is for the better,” Dick Levins, a former economics professor at the University of Minnesota, told farmers at the meeting.
Since 2000, more than 64,000 small dairies — those with fewer than 200 cows — have shuttered across the country. Meanwhile, the number of mega-dairies —those with 1,000 or more cows — has more than doubled.
The USDA estimates that it costs a farm with fewer than 200 cattle about $16.28 to produce a hundredweight of milk, which is the amount it takes a single cow roughly a day and a half to make. The number accounts for the costs of feed, taxes, insurance and hired labor.
The USDA estimates that producing a hundredweight of milk costs a dairy with more than 1,000 cows only about $14.61.
Nearly 57 tons of beef recalled over E coli
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — The federal government says a meat company in Georgia has recalled tons of ground beef for possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.
The bacteria is an unusual strain that has sickened 156 people in 10 states , hospitalizing 20 of them. Ground beef had been described as the likely source. However, officials said they’re still testing to see whether the recalled beef is related to the outbreak.
A recall notice from the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service says K2D Foods is recalling about 56.7 tons of meat. K2D does business as Colorado Premium Foods of Carrollton, Ga. The meat is in 48-pound boxes labeled “ground beef puck” for institutional use.
Calls to the company’s headquarters in Greeley, Colo., weren’t immediately returned.
Groups sue Iowa over its latest ag-gag law
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Animal rights groups filed a federal lawsuit Monday challenging a new Iowa law that makes it a trespass crime to conduct undercover investigations at livestock farms, a measure the Legislature approved just weeks after a federal judge struck down a similar law.
The latest bill was approved by the Senate and House on March 12 and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds two days later. It creates a trespass charge for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm, with a penalty of up to a year in jail. It also allows for a conspiracy charge that carries a similar penalty.
Iowa lawmakers passed the new law just two months after a federal judge struck down a law they passed in 2012 that the court concluded violated free-speech rights. That law made it a fraud crime to lie to get a job at a farm to do undercover investigations. The ruling is on appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The latest lawsuit filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Des Moines claims the new law, which became effective the day Reynolds signed it, violates constitutional free speech and due process rights and is unconstitutionally vague and overly broad.
The Animal Legal Defense Fund, Iowa Citizens For Community Improvement, Bailing Out Benji, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and Center for Food Safety ask a judge to prevent the state from enforcing the law and to strike it down as unconstitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa is providing legal assistance in the case.