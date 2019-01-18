Man arrested after releasing 15 racehorses
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a man broke into the Stark County Fairgrounds in Ohio and released more than a dozen racehorses, including one that later died after falling through ice.
The 28-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including breaking and entering, inducing panic and drug possession.
Police said the man released 15 horses around 5:30 a.m. Monday, telling responding officers that the animals wanted or needed to be free.
The horses ran along city streets and through a neighborhood for hours before they were rounded up.
One horse fell through ice at Meyers Lake and drowned before it could be rescued.
The president of the Stark County Agricultural Society, which operates the fairgrounds, says the remaining horses were returned to their barn and seen by a veterinarian.
Animal sanctuary saves hundreds of chickens
ERIE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado sanctuary for farm animals says it found cannibalism, infections and fractured wings while rescuing chickens from a farm.
The Daily Camera reported Chrissy Dinardo, the development director at Luvin Arms, in Erie, said the LaSalle farm housed 36,000 chickens evenly divided between three sheds, despite advertising touting free-range chickens.
Dinardo said Luvin Arms staff and volunteers rescued 610 birds over the course of six trips and six days.
The nonprofit's biggest rescue up until that point was about 10 birds.
Luvin Arms still is caring for about 200 of the rescued birds. The rest of the animals were sent to 31 states to live in sanctuaries or "micro-sanctuaries," where they won't be used for meat or egg production, but instead will be companion animals.
Cow that survived slaughterhouse gives birth
WANTAGE, N.J. (AP) — A cow that escaped a truck bound for the slaughterhouse in New Jersey has given birth.
Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage Township said Brianna gave birth to a healthy female calf named Winter.
Brianna fell from the second floor of a trailer near Paterson Dec. 27 and led authorities on an hour-long chase along Interstate 80 before she was captured.
She was named in honor of a police officer named Brian who alerted the sanctuary to the animal's escape.
Both Brianna and calf will join another 70 cows at the sanctuary.
Animal fighting ban signed into law
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A ban on animal fighting in the U.S. that had the support of Maine's Republican senator has been signed into law.
Sen. Susan Collins was a backer of the Parity in Animal Cruelty Enforcement Act, which is part of the 2018 Farm Bill. The legislation passed both houses of Congress and has been signed into law.
Collins said the act is designed to protect animals from cruelty and crack down on criminal activities that are linked to animal fighting, such as drug trafficking and gang violence.
Collins said the act will also clarify federal prohibitions on animal fighting, and make sure they extend to all U.S. territories.
Fla. probes uptick in reports of cattle deaths
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials are investigating an apparent increase in cattle deaths across the state, with investigators focusing on one particular brand of feed.
The Florida Times-Union reported Saturday that state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said no specific cause of the cattle deaths has been pinpointed. But stores in Florida and southeast Georgia are voluntarily removing from shelves Producer's Pride 20% All Natural Cattle Cube, manufactured by Purina Animal Nutrition.
Tractor Supply Company voluntarily has removed the feed from all 40 stores. Fried said Purina Animal Nutrition has initiated a voluntary market withdrawal of the product as well.
It's not clear how many cattle have been affected. Statewide, there are an estimated one million cows, bulls and heifers that produce approximately 800,000 calves annually with a total value over $1 billion.