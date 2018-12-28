Llama rescued amid heavy rains in Md.
HIGHLAND, Md. (AP) — A special operations crew tasked with helping drivers escape floodwaters in Maryland also took on a more unique task: rescuing a llama.
News outlets report the llama's owner reported the animal was trapped Sunday morning in a pasture that had flooded overnight. Howard County Department of Fire and Emergency Rescue services spokeswoman Denise Weist said the water "was deep enough that there was no way it was going to cross."
So the rescue crew got to work, fastening a rope to the llama's harness and walking it through the waist-high water.
Weist said the department prioritizes the most important rescue calls, but does rescue animals whenever possible.
She said a picture of the "pretty unusual" rescue has gotten attention on social media.
Hawaii seeks local beef vendor for schools
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Education is looking for a vendor to provide beef to schools as it continues efforts to locally source food for student lunches.
The department's School Food Services Branch issued a request for proposals last month, seeking a vendor of ground beef and stew beef to serve in Oahu's 157 schools and the Big Island's 42 schools, West Hawaii Today reported .
School food authorities are required to source foods from Hawaii when possible. The School Food Services Branch serves about 100,000 meals every day across the state.
The cattle must be raised, finished and processed in the state for the beef to be considered local, said Dexter Kishida, the department's farm-to-school coordinator.
The department is expecting to need 1.5 million pounds of beef statewide next year. There isn't enough local production to satisfy demand on the Big Island and Oahu, but the other islands are covered.
Meat plant workers OK contract, pay increase
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of workers at a Greeley-based meat processing company have ratified a contract extension that will include annual pay raises and continued health coverage.
The Greeley Tribune reported the current agreement for workers at JBS USA, which was negotiated in 2015, expires in July. The extension will allow employees to retain their current benefits through July 2021.
Employees were to get their first pay raise Monday, then will see a second pay raise in July, followed by another in July 2020.
Ranch group ends opposition to military expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's biggest rancher organization is walking back its opposition to a plan by Gov. Doug Burgum to expand a military training center.
The North Dakota Stockmen's Association said in a statement with the North Dakota National Guard that it does not oppose land transactions between "willing sellers and buyers."
The group earlier passed a resolution stating that private agricultural land should not be taken out of production and sold to government.
The Guard said it will ensure that "any newly acquired land remains in agriculture production."
Suit to punsh Smithfield Foods shut down
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal judge in North Carolina is shutting down a lawsuit against a Smithfield Foods hog feeding operation by some neighbors who complained of odors, flies and noises.
U.S. District Judge David Faber on Dec. 13 declared there wasn't enough evidence for those neighbors to pursue punitive damages.
Jurors in Raleigh determined Dec. 12 that eight neighbors of a Smithfield Foods animal feeding operation in Sampson County should be compensated with between $100 and $75,000 each. The neighbors had complained about Sholar Farm, which houses up to 7,000 swine.
Jurors in three related cases previously decided Smithfield Foods should pay nearly $550 million in penalties, which were reduced under a state law limiting punishment.
Smithfield Foods said it believes the lawsuits are an abuse of the legal system.
Plans to expand feedlot near garden rejected
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri commission has rejected a proposal to greatly expand a cattle feedlot near a 970-acre botanical garden.
The Kansas City Star reported that Powell Gardens chief executive Tabitha Schmidt said she's "utterly elated" by the Missouri Clean Water Commission's ruling. The commission decided Monday to reverse earlier state approval Valley Oaks State Co.'s expansion plan.
The feedlot near Lone Jack wanted to grow from fewer than 999 head of cattle to as many as 6,999 head. It envisioned what it pledged would be among the most environmentally friendly cattle operations in the nation.
Powell Gardens and other opponents said the expansion would threaten water quality, drive down home values and put the botanical center at risk of disease-spreading pests.
Ark. hog farm's suit against state to continue
VENDOR, Ark. (AP) — A recent ruling has upheld an Arkansas hog farm's lawsuit against the state's environmental policy-making body over its permit application to operate near the Buffalo River.
The Baxter Bulletin reports that Newton County Circuit Judge John Putman on Dec. 7 denied the Arkansas Pollution and Ecology Commission's motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit filed by C&H Hog Farms in Vendor. The ruling says the court will continue to hear arguments in the case that argues the commission erred by failing to reverse the farm's January permit denial by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality.
The farm appealed the department's denial, but the commission sent the issue back to the department in August for further consideration.
The commission had argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed because the department issued a second permit denial Nov. 19, citing water quality issues.
Dairy farmers paid in class-action lawsuit
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Thousands of Northeast dairy farmers are receiving their share of a $50 million settlement, nearly nine years after some farmers filed a class-action lawsuit against a national dairy marketing cooperative.
Dairy farmers of America this week paid an average of $4,000 to nearly 9,000 farms to settle a lawsuit that accused the marketing group of trying to drive down milk prices.
The 2009 class-action lawsuit charged Dairy Farmers of America; its marketing arm, Dairy Marketing Services; and Dallas-based Dean Foods with working together to monopolize the market for raw milk in the Northeast.
Dean Foods agreed to a separate $30 million settlement in 2011.
The deals covered farmers in Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“I’m still heaving a big sigh of relief that the checks did finally come out,” said Alice Allen, one of the original dairy farmers who sued.
The process has been contentious with some farmers opposed to the settlement, saying it isn’t enough and doesn’t change DFA’s behavior. Some appealed the deal and others opted out.
Poultry plant expands into smallest Ga. county
CRAWFORDVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia-based poultry producer is expanding with a new facility planned for the state's smallest county.
Harrison Poultry Inc. recently began construction on a $70 million feed mill and hatchery in Taliaferro County. Gov. Nathan Deal's office announced the expansion, which the company said will create 102 jobs.
Deal's office said in a news release that the new facility will enable Harrison Poultry to add up to 165 new broiler houses and produce up to 18,000 tons of feed weekly.
Taliaferro County has roughly 1,700 total residents, the smallest population of any of Georgia's 159 counties. Harrison Poultry's new operation will be located in Crawfordville, about 55 miles west of Augusta.
Harrison Poultry is headquartered in Barrow County, where the company was founded in 1958.
Work begins on Mich. dairy processing plant
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) — Construction has begun in central Michigan on a $555 million diary processing plant that will have the capacity to process a quarter of the milk produced in the state each year.
Irish food and nutrition company Glanbia in August announced plans for a cheese plant in St. Johns industrial park, The Lansing State Journal reported. The project also includes an adjacent facility belonging to Iowa-based Proliant Dairy Ingredients.
The facility will employ more than 250 people, though local officials believe it could generate an additional 600 jobs through related businesses and increased demand for retailers and services.
"The job seekers are very excited about this facility," said Rachel Rosendale, executive director of the Clinton Task Force on Employment at Capital Area Michigan Works. "This is big stuff, and it's opening up opportunities."
It will be about a year before the plant starts hiring, said John Dardis, senior vice president of U.S. corporate affairs for Glanbia. Many of the positions in maintenance, safety, lab work and automation will need certifications, while other jobs will require bachelor's or master's degrees, he said.
Deal lets Maine ship meat to other states
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say the state has signed an agreement that will allow slaughterhouses and processors to wholesale their products everywhere in the country.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the state inked the deal with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Before the agreement, Maine slaughterhouses and processors were only allowed to slaughter and process animals for wholesale or retail within the state.
The state agriculture department said Maine's the fifth state to reach this kind of agreement and the only state to reach one on the East Coast. State officials said the deal is important for Maine's livestock sector because producers who utilize state inspected plants will now be able to sell products out of state and over the internet.