Mass. barn fire kills 86 animals
WEST TISBURY, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a barn fire on Martha’s Vineyard has killed 86 farm animals.
The Cape Cod Times reports that the fire broke out at Flat Point Farm in West Tisbury at around 5 a.m. March 19.
Firefighters arrived to find the barn “totally engulfed” in flames.
West Tisbury police said the fire killed lambs, sheep, cattle and chickens. He said it also destroyed 500 bales of hay.
Fire officials believe the blaze was sparked by a heat lamp.
According to a farm’s website, Flat Point Farm has been run by the same family since 1939.
Stolen goats found in Calif. ag region
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have recovered seven goats that were stolen amid a rash of goat thefts in California’s agricultural San Joaquin Valley.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office found the goats Monday and arrested the owner of the property where they were stored.
Sgt. Rob Dutrow said goats are easy to steal because they’re docile and rarely branded like cows. He said they can be worth anywhere from $150 to several thousand dollars.
The sheriff’s agricultural task force says there have been seven reports of goat thefts between Jan. 9 and March 7.
Five of the seven goats that were found Monday belonged to members of the Kingsburg 4-H club, which had 11 goats stolen earlier this month.
Four others belonging to club members already had been found roaming a roadway.
Dairies now eligible for 2018 margin prog.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — The USDA has announced that dairy producers who elected to participate in the Livestock Gross Margin for Dairy Cattle Program now have the opportunity to participate in the Margin Protection Program for Dairy for 2018 coverage. Sign-up will take place through May 10.
Producers enrolled in 2018 LGM-Dairy, administered by USDA’s Risk Management Agency, previously were determined by the 2014 Farm Bill to be ineligible for coverage under MPP-Dairy, a safety net program available through USDA’s Farm Service Agency.
Eligible producers can enroll during the sign-up period at their local USDA service center. To locate your office, visit farmers.gov.
S.D. gov. signs law targeting ‘fake meat’
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that requires “fake meat” products to be correctly labeled, hoping to reduce the impact of lab-cultured products on the local beef market.
A product is misbranded if it intentionally labels products in a false, deceptive or misleading manner that misrepresents it as meat or a meat byproduct, the law states.
Noem signed the bill March 19 and it will go into effect July 1, the American News reported. Her press secretary, Kristin Wileman, said the measure correctly defines real meat.
“In South Dakota, we are proud of our agricultural heritage. We pride ourselves in producing quality food products, so it’s concerning when something is grown in petri dishes and labeled as meat. This legislation clearly outlines how we define meat in South Dakota and how we expect real meat to be treated around the country,” Wileman said.
Data from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service shows South Dakota had over 4 million total head of cattle, including calves, as of Jan. 1.
Tyson recalls meat over metal fears
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The USAD said March 21 the products were produced Nov. 30, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2019. The products have the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the packages.
The USDA said it received two complaints about the metal, but there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured.
Taxpayers take loss on failed dairy plan
HONOLULU (AP) — Some Hawaii taxpayers lost money following a private investment firm’s failed plan to establish a dairy on Kauai.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported March 18 that Honolulu-based Ulupono received $875,000 in state tax credits under a 2008 law that created incentives for landowners to preserve prime farmland for agricultural use in perpetuity.
Ulupono, owned by billionaire eBay founder Pierre Omidyar, qualified for the tax credit by investing in an agricultural operation on land it leased from another company that had its property preserved under Hawaii’s Important Agricultural Lands law.
Ulupono estimated would cost $17.5 million. It scrapped the farm plan in January.