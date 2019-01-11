Probe eyes pollution at meat plant
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are considering a proposal that calls for investigating soil and groundwater contamination at a former meatpacking plant in Albuquerque.
The state Environment Department said Jan. 2 it will review the initial plan to clean up the former Karler meat packing facility.
The agency’s Ground Water Quality Bureau required the property owner to submit a plan to address pollution at the site.
Previous sampling results indicate that concentrations of nitrate, chloride and total dissolved solids exceed state water quality standards. The proposed investigation will define the extent of soil and groundwater effects at the site.
At a later stage, the property owner will have to outline proposed actions for dealing with the pollution. The public will have an opportunity to comment and can request a hearing.
Plant OKs contract, pay increase
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Hundreds of workers at a Greeley-based meat processing company have ratified a contract extension that will include annual pay raises and continued health coverage.
The Greeley Tribune reported the current agreement for workers at JBS USA, which was negotiated in 2015, expires in July. The extension will allow employees to retain their current benefits through July 2021.
Employees were to get their first pay raise Dec. 24 then will see a second pay raise in July, followed by another in July 2020.
Opposition ends to
military expansion
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest rancher organization is walking back its opposition to a plan by Gov. Doug Burgum to expand a military training center.
The North Dakota Stockmen’s Association said in a statement with the North Dakota National Guard that it does not oppose land transactions between “willing sellers and buyers.”
The group earlier passed a resolution stating that private agricultural land should not be taken out of production and sold to government.
The Guard said it will ensure that “any newly acquired land remains in agriculture production.”