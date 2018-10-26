Bovine TB found among beef cattle
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials say bovine tuberculosis recently was confirmed in a large beef herd in Alcona County.
It’s the 73rd cattle herd to be identified with bovine TB in the state since 1998.
Bovine TB is a bacterial disease that also has infected free-ranging whitetail deer in parts of the northeastern Lower Peninsula.
Cattle in Alcona, Alpena, Montmorency and Oscoda counties must be tested before they are moved off the farm, which can help prevent the illness from spreading.
Assistant State Veterinarian Nancy Barr said farmers in that area should do all they can to prevent deer from having contact with cattle feeding and watering areas.
Man charged after cows found dead
EDMESTON, N.Y. (AP) — State police say a 45-year-old man faces multiple counts of cruelty to animals after more than two dozen dead cows were found on a central New York dairy farm.
Troopers said they were dispatched to check on the welfare of animals at a rented farm in the Otsego County town of Edmeston, 50 miles southeast of Syracuse.
When troopers checked out the barn they found the carcasses of 27 dead cows and several inches of manure. Troopers said there was no food or water in the barn.
Police on Sunday charged James Mumbulo with 27 misdemeanor counts of torturing and injuring animals. He was released and is due back in Edmeston Town Court on Nov. 19.
Bird flu found in Minn. turkey flock
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities report an outbreak of a mild form of bird flu in turkeys in Kandiyohi County of west-central Minnesota.
The World Organization for Animal Health said routine surveillance testing confirmed on Monday the presence of a low pathogenic N5N2 virus in a flock of 40,000 turkeys in Minnesota’s top turkey-producing county. The virus originated in wild birds.
The state Board of Animal Health said only one of four barns on the farm, housing 10,000 turkeys, has been affected.
The flock has been quarantined, but has shown no signs of illness. The farm will be allowed to market the birds.
Oklahomans raise poultry concerns
MIAMI, Okla. (AP) — Northeastern Oklahoma residents are voicing concern about poultry operations planned in their communities and northwestern Arkansas.
The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry suspended permits earlier this month for new and expanding broiler chicken farms in the state. But the Tulsa World reports additional chicken operations are still planned, including six houses in Ottawa County that poultry operators had applied for before the moratorium.
New poultry houses are also planned in nearby Benton County, Ark.
The 80-acre Ottawa County proposal is near historic Route 66 south of Miami, about 79 miles northeast of Tulsa.
Citizens groups said it’s a bad place for poultry operations because it is on higher ground where heavy rains drain off to neighboring properties.