Grazing fees lowered starting today
WASHINGTON, D.C. (BLM) — The federal grazing fee for 2019 will drop to $1.35 per animal unit month for public lands administered by the Bureau of Land Management and $1.35 per head month for lands managed by the USDA Forest Service.
This represents a decrease from the 2018 fee of $1.41 per AUM.
An AUM or HM — treated as equivalent measures for fee purposes — is the use of public lands by one cow and her calf, one horse, or five sheep or goats for a month. The newly calculated grazing fee was determined by a congressional formula and takes effect today. The fee will apply to nearly 18,000 grazing permits and leases administered by the BLM and nearly 6,500 permits administered by the Forest Service.
The formula used for calculating the grazing fee was established by Congress in the 1978 Public Rangelands Improvement Act and has remained in use under a 1986 presidential Executive Order. Under that order, the grazing fee cannot fall below $1.35 per AUM/HM, and any increase or decrease cannot exceed 25 percent of the previous year’s level.
The grazing fee applies in 16 Western states on public lands administered by the BLM and the Forest Service, including Idaho and its neighbors.
2 donkeys mauled near where 8 llamas killed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials in Kentucky say two donkeys have been mauled to death on a farm in Louisville about five miles from where eight llamas were killed.
Louisville Metro Animal Services said they don't know if the attacks are related.
The donkeys were found dead in a field Sunday, less than a week after the llamas were found dead with bite marks behind their ears and by their flanks.
Louisville Metro Animal Services said last week that the llamas' wounds appeared "canine in nature." Spokeswoman Teeya Barnes said the donkeys suffered wounds that suggest a possible attack by a wild animal.
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spokesman Kevin Kelly said a wildlife biologist examined the animals, but wasn't able to determine what killed them.
Mardi Gras parade horses to be up for adoption
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sixteen horses that will march in this year's Mardi Gras parades Tuesday will be up for adoption as part of an effort to save them from being resold at auctions or for slaughter.
News outlets report that the Humane Society of Louisiana, Cascade Stables and Barney's Farm Sanctuary are working together to find new owners for the 16 parade horses after Mardi Gras.
The program was started to prevent the transactions for horses that Cascade Stables in New Orleans wasn't able to care for following the celebrations. The 2019 carnival season will be the program's third year.
Humane Society of Louisiana director Jeff Dorson says that since it began, 32 horses have been adopted and saved from uncertain futures and none has been resold to a broker for slaughter.
Neb. county mulls poultry barns tied to Costco
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska county is considering a proposal that would bring hundreds of thousands of chickens to the area for a Costco processing plant.
The Omaha World-Herald reported that the Dodge County Board would vote this week on a family's application to build eight barns near Nickerson. Lee and Pamela Camenzind said they plan to raise about 380,000 chickens for Costco's poultry processing plant.
The board last month rejected the family's original proposal of 10 barns. More than 20 Nickerson residents raised concerns about how the chickens would affect their health and property values, along with local air and water.
The Camenzinds said the concerns are baseless and that they plan to live on the land.
More than 100 farmers are pursuing permission to raise chickens for Costco's Fremont plant. A plant spokeswoman said more than 40 of the proposals have been approved.
Okla. ag board OKs poultry farm proposals
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Agriculture has approved setback proposals for new or expanding poultry operations, to the dismay of some eastern Oklahoma residents who say they aren't enough.
The board voted 3-2 Tuesday for the rules that include requirements that operations with fewer than 150,000 birds be at least 500 feet from homes and larger operations be at least 1,000 feet away. All operations must be at least 1,500 feet from schools.
The proposal now goes to the Legislature.
Pam Kingfisher of the unincorporated Rose community in Mayes County said the setbacks weren't available until Friday and don't go far enough. Kingfisher says that a previous proposal was for setbacks of .25 mile from homes and .5 miles from schools.