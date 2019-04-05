1-year-old Bison shot and killed on Minn. farm
SANBORN, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Redwood County are investigating the death of a 1-year-old bison that was shot in the eye at a farm in rural Sanborn.
KEYC-TV reports that the owner of the farm reported that the shooting occurred between March 17 and March 19. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office said the bison was part of a herd of about 25 animals.
Thousands of chickens die in barn fire
UPPER BERN, Pa. (AP) — Thousands of chickens have died after a fast-moving fire ripped through a barn in Pennsylvania.
Authorities said the fire at A&L Farms in Upper Bern broke out around 7 p.m. Tuesday and tore through a 300-foot-long chicken house. It's believed that roughly 28,000 chickens died in the blaze, though no residents or firefighters were injured.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said the chicken house was destroyed by the blaze, which burned for nearly three hours before it was brought under control.
Wis. man accused of starving cows on family farm
NORRIE, Wis. (AP) — A 19-year-old central Wisconsin man has been charged with intentionally starving cows on his family's farm.
The Wausau Daily Herald reported prosecutors charged Joshua Litze on March 29 with two counts of intentionally failing to provide food to animals, four counts of failing to timely dispose of an animal carcass and one count of bail jumping.
The complaint says a Marathon County sheriff's deputy responded to a report of cattle in the road near a farm in Norrie, about 25 miles east of Wausau. The officer found cows with bones protruding from their sides and at least four carcasses of dead cows.
Authorities say Litzke was supposed to be taking care of nearly 30 cows while his father was out of town.
Landowner: Dog pack kills 15 animals at farm
RAEFORD, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina landowner says a pack of dogs went on a rampage at a farm and killed at least a dozen animals, including a 500-pound llama.
Landowner Pat Belskie said the dogs dug under a fence at the Hoke County farm on March to get at the animals. She said the dogs killed a dozen baby goats, adding that the llama tried to protect the goats but the dogs "ripped him apart."
Belskie said at least three dogs were involved, adding that they have been terrorizing livestock in the area for months. She posted on social media that the same dogs are believed to have attacked a neighbor's animals the next day, killing a goat.
S.D. vet program aims to fill rural shortage
BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota State University is building a new veterinary program with the University of Minnesota to address a rural care shortage in the region.
SDSU's dean of agriculture, John Killefer, said Gov. Kristi Noem approved the partnership March 29, allowing the schools to begin the accreditation process.
Killefer said SDSU plans to end its current veterinary program with Iowa State University in August 2021.
He said the new program will allow 20 students to complete their first two years of courses at SDSU and the remaining two years at the University of Minnesota's College of Veterinary Medicine in St. Paul.
Killefer said the partnership aims to fill a care shortage in rural areas. He said less than 2% of practicing veterinarians go into rural care.
N.M. land office cuts grazing fees for 2019
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Land Office says it will be lowering fees this year for agricultural leases on state trust land.
State statute calls for the agency to annually update the fees assessed to ranchers and farmers who lease trust land for livestock grazing.
The amount is determined by a formula that accounts for private land lease rates, cattle prices, livestock production costs and other factors. The formula has been used to determine grazing rental rates since 1988.
Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said about 8.8 million acres are leased to ranchers and farmers.
Miss. lawmakers mull ban on 'fake meat'
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have real fears about "fake meat," and the state could become the latest to ban food made from plants, insects, or grown in a lab from being described as meat.
The state House voted 117-0 for Senate Bill 2922 , sending it to Gov. Phil Bryant for his signature or veto.
Cattle growers want rules, saying new products are fine, but producers shouldn't be allowed to masquerade as meat.
Mississippi Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson has submitted comments to the USDA calling for similar rules nationwide.
Iowa bill cracks down on nonfarm animal abuse
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa House has unanimously approved a bill that would increase the penalties for animal mistreatment.
The measure approved March 28 by a vote of 96-0 moves to the Senate.
The bill heightens the criminal penalties for animal abuse and neglect, animal torture and abandonment. It exempts farm livestock and some wild animals.
Animal welfare advocates have long considered Iowa among the worst states for mistreatment of animals in puppy mills. The state has thousands of dogs in more than 200 large-scale breeding operations.
Maine uses sludge rules amid contamination frets
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say they'll start using new controls of the use of sludge amid concerns from a dairy farm in the state about chemical contamination.
State records say sludge spread at Stoneridge Farm in Arundel was a source of perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says it's going to require testing of all sludge material licensed for land application for per- and polyfluoroalkyl.
The department says it has set an "aggressive schedule for testing which must be concluded before any sludge material can be land applied."
Sludge is spread on farms to serve as fertilizer and improve soil quality in Maine and around the country. The Maine DEP says it has been used since "long before" knowledge it might contain PFAS, a persistent pollutant.