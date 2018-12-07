Equine retirement farm adds 2 more winners
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — Old Friends farm in Kentucky has added two more past stakes winners to its stable of retired racehorses.
The farm near Georgetown said Wake Forest and Kharafa have arrived at their new home.
Wake Forest's earned $951,745 in a career that included 28 starts and eight victories. The 8-year-old horse's biggest win came in the Grade 1 Man o' War Stakes in his third North American start.
Kharafa had 52 starts in eight seasons and finished with career earnings of more than $1.2 million.
Old Friends founder Michael Blowen calls their arrival a "banner day." He said Wake Forest is the "sweetest, most beautiful horse." He said 9-year-old Kharafa is retired at the same farm as his racing rivals, Lubash and King Kreesa.
The retirement farm has become a popular tourist attraction.
Mich. lawmakers may delay cage-free ban for hens
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers are moving to delay a requirement that farm animals confined in small spaces be given more room.
The Legislature planned to send Gov. Rick Snyder legislation last week that would push back standards scheduled to take effect for egg-laying hens and pregnant pigs in October 2019. Farmers wouldn't have to comply until April 2020 for hens and October 2025 for pigs under the bill.
Animal advocates consider close confinement inhumane. The law bans commonly used cages and stalls.
The legislation would, starting in October 2025, also ban the sale of shelled eggs within Michigan from hens not given enough room to move, including if the eggs were produced outside Michigan. Supporters say that provision would significantly boost the number of farms in compliance.
Ohio State gets bacon vending machine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University now has its very own bacon vending machine.
The machine is located at the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences on the university's Columbus campus, and it offers cooked bacon strips and bacon bits for $1.
The Ohio Pork Council sponsored the machine, and it received bacon donations from Smithfield, Hormel and Sugardale.
Proceeds from the machine will go toward Ohio State's meat science program. Members of the program will be responsible for machine maintenance.
The machine will remain on campus until Thursday.
Deal reached over poultry wastewater
DOVER, Del. (AP) — State environmental officials have reached an agreement with a southern Delaware poultry processing company over wastewater violations.
Officials said Oct. 31 that Allen Harim has signed a conciliation order settling past violations at its processing facility in Harbeson and at a hatchery facility in Dagsboro.
The settlement includes an administrative penalty of $300,000, although half that amount can be applied to a project to improve water quality in the Broadkill River Watershed.
It also calls for Allen Harim to terminate all spray irrigation activities at its Dagsboro poultry hatchery, and for the facility to connect to the Sussex County sewer system.
Officials said the Harbeson facility repeatedly violated its wastewater permit in 2016 for ammonia, phosphorus, total suspended solids and bacteria, but that it is now in compliance following subsequent upgrades.
Dairy farmers paid in class-action lawsuit
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Thousands of Northeast dairy farmers are receiving their share of a $50 million settlement, nearly nine years after some farmers filed a class-action lawsuit against a national dairy marketing cooperative.
Dairy farmers of America this week paid an average of $4,000 to nearly 9,000 farms to settle a lawsuit that accused the marketing group of trying to drive down milk prices.
The 2009 class-action lawsuit charged Dairy Farmers of America; its marketing arm, Dairy Marketing Services; and Dallas-based Dean Foods with working together to monopolize the market for raw milk in the Northeast.
Dean Foods agreed to a separate $30 million settlement in 2011.
The deals covered farmers in Delaware, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and the District of Columbia.
“I’m still heaving a big sigh of relief that the checks did finally come out,” said Alice Allen, one of the original dairy farmers who sued.
The process has been contentious with some farmers opposed to the settlement, saying it isn’t enough and doesn’t change DFA’s behavior. Some appealed the deal and others opted out.
Work begins on Mich. dairy processing plant
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) — Construction has begun in central Michigan on a $555 million diary processing plant that will have the capacity to process a quarter of the milk produced in the state each year.
Irish food and nutrition company Glanbia in August announced plans for a cheese plant in St. Johns industrial park, The Lansing State Journal reported. The project also includes an adjacent facility belonging to Iowa-based Proliant Dairy Ingredients.
The facility will employ more than 250 people, though local officials believe it could generate an additional 600 jobs through related businesses and increased demand for retailers and services.
"The job seekers are very excited about this facility," said Rachel Rosendale, executive director of the Clinton Task Force on Employment at Capital Area Michigan Works. "This is big stuff, and it's opening up opportunities."
It will be about a year before the plant starts hiring, said John Dardis, senior vice president of U.S. corporate affairs for Glanbia. Many of the positions in maintenance, safety, lab work and automation will need certifications, while other jobs will require bachelor's or master's degrees, he said.
Deal lets Maine ship meat to other states
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials say the state has signed an agreement that will allow slaughterhouses and processors to wholesale their products everywhere in the country.
The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said the state inked the deal with the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service. Before the agreement, Maine slaughterhouses and processors were only allowed to slaughter and process animals for wholesale or retail within the state.
The state agriculture department said Maine's the fifth state to reach this kind of agreement and the only state to reach one on the East Coast. State officials said the deal is important for Maine's livestock sector because producers who utilize state inspected plants will now be able to sell products out of state and over the internet.