Court protects bird over ranch interests
DENVER (AP) — A rare bird found only in Colorado and Utah will stay on the endangered species list, at least for now, a U.S. district judge said Sept. 28.
The judge upheld a 2014 decision by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect the Gunnison sage grouse as a threatened species and to designate more than 2,200 square miles of land as critical habitat.
State and county governments in Colorado and Utah as well as a Colorado ranching group had challenged the decision, arguing the best scientific data did not support threatened status.
They also questioned whether all of the land classified as critical habitat was suitable for the birds.
"We're disappointed that the court didn't recognize efforts of Gunnison County (Colorado), landowners and the state to help the species, and it's a significant effort," said John Swartout, a policy adviser to Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.
Swartout and others said no decision had been made on whether to appeal.
Activists arrested at Calif. chicken farm
PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's officials say 67 animal activists were arrested during an organized protest at a Northern California poultry farm.
The protesters, part of the group Direct Action Everywhere, said they were demonstrating Saturday against what they called inhumane conditions at McCoy's Poultry Services near Petaluma. The activists allege they documented mass confinement of chickens in filthy industrial sheds at the site.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the owner and an employee of the company were assaulted by a protester.
The operators of the facility could not be reached Sunday for comment.
Officials said those arrested could face trespass and burglary charges.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat newspaper reported it was the third large protest organized by the activist group at a Sonoma County poultry farm this year.
Ground beef recalled after E. coli death
FORT MORGAN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado meatpacker is recalling more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef after an E. coli outbreak killed one person and sickened 17.
The USDA said Sept. 19 the beef was produced and packaged at Cargill Meat Solutions in Fort Morgan on June 21 and shipped to retailers nationwide.
The products include 3-, 10- and 20-pound packages of ground beef under the Our Certified, Excel, Sterling Silver, Certified and Fire River Farms brands with July 11 use or freeze by dates.
The Cargill plant had a smaller recall of Excel ground beef in August, but no illnesses had been reported at that time.
Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea and vomiting. More severe infections can lead to kidney failure.
U.S. hog inventory up 3 percent
WASHINGTON, D.C. (USDA) — As of September 1, there were 75.5 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms, up 3 percent from September 2017, and up 3 percent from June 1, according to the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report published by the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Other key findings in the report were:
• Of the 75.5 million hogs and pigs, 69.2 million were market hogs, while 6.33 million were kept for breeding.
• Between June and August, 34.2 million pigs were weaned on U.S. farms, up 3 percent from the same time period one year earlier.
• From June through August 2018, U.S. hog and pig producers weaned an average of 10.72 pigs per litter.
• U.S. hog producers intend to have 3.16 million sows farrow between September and November, and 3.12 million sows farrow between December and February.
• Iowa hog producers accounted for the largest inventory among the states, at 23.6 million head. North Carolina and Minnesota had the second- and third-largest inventories with 9.4 million and 8.6 million head, respectively.
All surveyed producers were asked to report their hog and pig inventories as of Sept. 1. The Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report and all other NASS reports are available online at www.nass.usda.gov.
Farms add more chickenhouses in Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Poultry producers in northwest Arkansas are adding more chickenhouses to their farms this year, according to new state data.
Benton and Washington counties saw an increase in poultry houses in 2018 compared to last year, according to a report released last week at the Arkansas-Oklahoma Arkansas River Compact Commission meeting.
"It used to be standard to have two, or four houses; but now it's common to have six or eight houses per location," said Travis Justice, chief economist at the Arkansas Farm Bureau. "It's tended to go higher over the years."
Benton County's bird capacity increased to 28.9 million this year, up from 24.1 million in 2017, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. Washington County's poultry capacity grew to 23.1 million in 2018, compared to 17.3 million last year. Capacities refer to the maximum number of birds that can be grown at once.
Benton and Washington counties are home to some of the state's leading poultry producers, including Tyson Foods, Simmons Foods and George's Inc.
Ark. city eyes ban on swine
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — City officials in northwestern Arkansas are considering banning pet pigs after receiving complaints about the smell from a home where two potbellied pigs live.
The Eureka Springs City Council recently voted in favor of drafting an ordinance to ban pigs, including potbellied and miniature pigs that are kept as pets, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
The city's current code says it's "unlawful to keep any hogs, horses, mules, cattle, goats or sheep in the city."
Alderwoman Mickey Schneider proposed replacing "hogs" with "swine" in the city code language in order to include animals that aren't raised for slaughter.
"While hogs and pigs are different, swine encompasses all of them," she said.
Schneider said she proposed the wording modification following complaints about the smell coming from a home that keeps two pet pigs in the yard.
Colo. horse tests positive for viral disease
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — State officials say a Weld County horse has tested positive for a viral disease.
Colorado State Veterinarian Keith Roehr said the horse that tested positive for equine infectious anemia will be quarantined, along with all other horses on the property.
He said all of the horses will be observed and tested again in 60 days.
Another horse in Weld County tested positive for the disease in August, but the Greeley Tribune reported that the two cases are unrelated.
Colorado officials in mid-September had to locate 140 horses that shared a facility with the first affected animal.
The disease, typically spread by biting flies among animals, poses no danger to humans.
According to the Department of Agriculture, the disease cannot be cured. Affected animals must be quarantined for life or euthanized.