Low turkey prices cut Thanksgiving cost
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Low food prices have driven the cost of a Thanksgiving feast down to its lowest level since 2010.
The American Farm Bureau Federation said the average nationwide cost of a holiday meal for 10 people was $48.90, or less than $5 per person. The farm group’s annual survey released last week said that’s a 22-cent decrease from last year’s average.
Farm Bureau Chief Economist John Newton said an ample turkey supply is a big reason. Retail turkey prices are at their lowest since 2014, coming in at $21.71 for a 20-pound bird, or roughly $1.36 per pound. Milk, fresh sweet potato, canned green pea and dinner-roll prices are also down.
The survey based on a standardized menu also found modest price increases for fresh cranberries, canned pumpkin pie mix and stuffing.
Jennie-O recalls ground turkey
NEW YORK (AP) — Jennie-O Turkey recalled ground turkey in a salmonella outbreak, and regulators say additional products from other companies could be named as their investigation continues.
The recall was the first — not counting pet food — tied to a widespread and ongoing outbreak that has resulted in one death and 164 reported illnesses in 35 states.
Jennie-O’s parent company, Austin, Minn.-based Hormel Foods Corp., noted the recall was connected to one illness.
The products being recalled include 1-pound packages of raw, ground Jennie-O turkey and were sold nationwide. The more than 91,000 pounds of turkey had use-by dates of early October and shouldn’t be in stores anymore, but could still be in freezers. Regulators said it should be thrown away.
Hormel said in a statement that government agencies have found the strain in the outbreak in 29 manufacturing plants from 19 companies.
USDA officials have not named those plants or companies. The agency said it has to be able to tie a specific product to illnesses before it can prompt a recall. It notes salmonella is not considered an adulterant in raw poultry unless products can be clearly linked to illnesses.
Dairy cow stolen and butchered
BERLIN, Pa. (AP) — State police are trying to find out who stole a dairy cow from a western Pennsylvania farm in the middle of the night and then butchered the animal on the side of the road.
Police in Somerset County said the 1,500-pound Holstein cow was taken from Pennwood Farms in Berlin between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the animal was taken to a rural road, where its throat was cut and its hind quarters, shoulders and ear tags were removed.
The police report said the person or persons responsible “butchered the cow next to the ... roadway and fled the scene.”
No arrests were immediately announced. Troopers said a reward may be offered for an arrest and conviction in the case.
Dairy frets about Air Force contamination
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — An eastern New Mexico dairy has lost tens of thousands of gallons of milk daily since the U.S. Air Force announced that water in the area was contaminated with chemicals associated with past military firefighting activities.
Manager Ryan Schaap said the cows at Highland Dairy need to be milked but nobody will buy their wares, imperiling the dairy and its 40 employees.
Chemicals associated with firefighting foam once used at Cannon Air Force Base near Clovis have been detected in groundwater on and near the military installation, prompting requests by state officials for more tests and a study to determine the extent of the toxic plume.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, have been detected in some off-base wells. Sampling by the Air Force shows contamination beyond the base ranges from less than half of the federal advisory level to more than 20 times the level.
The Air Force is making bottled water available for drinking and cooking for residents who rely on wells that exceed the health advisory level set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Schaap’s business is among those affected. He said water at the dairy and farm were found to be 35 and 200 times the EPA limit, respectively. Water at his parents’ home tested 10 times the limit.
Meat producer agrees to settle claims
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — The U.S. branch of the world’s largest meat producer will pay $4 million in back wages and other monetary relief as part of a consent decree settling allegations by federal labor officials.
The Greeley Tribune reported the U.S. Department of Labor claimed in two actions that JBS USA discriminated based on race and gender against applicants for laborer positions at its facilities in Hyrum, Utah, and Cactus, Texas.
The company with U.S. headquarters in Greeley, Colo., has agreed to pay 12,625 class members at those facilities and hire 1,664 of the applicants.
It has also agreed to retain an independent workplace consultant to review and revise its hiring process.
Spokesman Cameron Bruett said in a statement JBS USA denies the allegations, but it believes “more can be accomplished through partnership.”
Large fire destroys Ill. meat packing firm
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A large fire has destroyed a meat packing businesses in central Illinois as flames shot more than 50 feet into the nighttime sky and burned for hours.
The fire broke out late Nov. 8 at Raber Packing Co. on the western edge of Peoria. Limestone Township fire chief Larry Gilmore says firefighters were ordered from the building after a ceiling fell in. Flames soon shot through the roof and it later collapsed. Several fire departments from the area responded to the blaze.
No injuries were reported as the business was closed at the time. A cause wasn’t immediately known for the fire, which continued smoldering into early the next day.
Business owner Buddy Raber said it was started by his great-grandfather. He said the family hopes to rebuild.
Ark. denies permit to hog farm by river
VENDOR, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas environmental regulatory agency has denied a permit for a hog farm because of concerns that pig waste might be contaminating the nearby Buffalo River.
The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality issued a final decision Monday that C&H Hog Farm in Vendor can no longer operate. Its decision followed a period of public comment after the department initially denied the permit for the farm in September.
The department first denied the farm’s permit in January, but the farm appealed to the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission, which sent the decision back to the department in August. The farm appealed that decision as well, and in October a judge ordered a stay on the department’s decision to deny the permit in September.
C&H can appeal this decision as well.
Budweiser to no
longer horse train
MERRIMACK, N.H. (AP) — Anheuser-Busch says the famed Budweiser Clydesdales will no longer train in New Hampshire.
The brewing company said the horse training facility at the Merrimack brewery is being relocated to a state-of-the-art breeding facility near Boonville, Mo. Anheuser-Busch Corporate Communications Director Samantha Roth said the move will allow the training team to be closer to young Clydesdales and begin training earlier.
The East Coast hitch will remain in Merrimack, so the public will still get to see them. However, there will be parts of the year when the hitch will be touring in other parts of the country.
Anheuser-Busch officials said the move will not impact any part of the brewery’s operations.
Police babysit escaped pig, feed it
WANAQUE, N.J. (AP) — Police officers in New Jersey say they found an escaped pig and fed it snacks until its owner came to pick it up.
Wanaque Police Capt. Kenneth Fackina said the pig had been spotted wandering around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Fackina said officers found the pig and fed it a few snacks — which the animal appeared to enjoy — until the owner came by to walk the pig home.
Fackina said he doesn’t remember having to respond to a call like this in the past three decades, saying “27,000 calls so far this year but none of the other 26,999 entailed any pig wrangling.”
Fackina said the pig escaped from its owner’s backyard and “decided to take a little walk.”