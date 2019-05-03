3 adults hurt, 180 hogs die in fire
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a barn fire injured three construction workers and killed an estimated 180 hogs at an Ohio farm where about 5,000 pigs died in another blaze last year.
The three adults with reported burn injuries were flown to a Columbus hospital after the fire Tuesday at Straathoff Swine Farm in Fayette County, about 40 miles southwest of Columbus.
County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said the barn that caught fire was under construction. There was no immediate determination about what caused the blaze.
The Record Herald in nearby Washington Court House reported the barn that burned Tuesday was a replacement on the site of one of the two buildings destroyed by the fire last June. Neighbors complained that a stench from the earlier blaze lingered for months.
Man gets prison
for cockfighting
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Mexican national who helped run a cockfighting operation in northeastern Nebraska has been sentenced in the U.S. to federal prison.
Federal prosecutors in Nebraska said 48-year-old Fabian Castro was sentenced April 24 to 16 months in prison. After his release, he will be placed on two years’ supervised release.
Castro pleaded guilty to one count of participation in an animal fighting venture. Prosecutors said Castro had 31 gamecocks when the USDA conducted a search of an O’Neill ranch owned by Juan Pablo Sanchez-Delgado. Officials said Castro trained the birds to fight in matches where others would gamble on the outcome of the fights. Several of the birds had visible injuries and deformities from training and the fights.
Sanchez-Delgado was among several business owners targeted in immigration raids last August at Nebraska and Minnesota businesses and plants. He pleaded guilty to conspiring to harbor aliens and will be sentenced in the coming weeks.