About 1,000 turkeys die in fast-moving farm fire
DENVER, Pa. (AP) — A fast-moving blaze at a farm in Pennsylvania's Amish country has left about 1,000 turkeys dead.
WGAL-TV reported the fire started Tuesday morning at around 3 a.m. at a turkey coop in Denver, about 63 miles west of Philadelphia. All turkeys inside were killed and the structure was destroyed. The blaze was brought under control about an hour after it started.
The fire chief said the blaze appears to be an accident, but they aren't sure how it started.
The farmer said he was expecting a delivery of more turkeys on Tuesday.
No people were hurt.
Ala. officials seek killer of two cows
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A cow killer could be on the loose in Limestone County.
Wendell Powers said he's been raising livestock for 15 years and he just lost two of his beloved cows.
WAAY-TV reported the Powers believes someone intentionally shot and killed the animals and he's looking for some answers.
Powers said the cows were valuable. One was registered a "Beef Master" cow, worth about $2,500; the other had a calf and could likely have been sold as a pair for about $1,400.
Powers said April 12 that he filed a report with the sheriff's office and they're looking into the incident. He said he's just worried that whoever killed the cows won't stop there. He's offering a $500 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.
Parts of Mich. high-risk for bovine TB
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Officials have designated parts of Iosco and Ogemaw counties in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula as a potential high-risk area for bovine tuberculosis.
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced Monday that it recently made the designation after a free-ranging white-tailed deer in Alcona County tested positive for bovine TB , which is a bacterial disease.
Anytime a positive deer is identified, cattle and bison herds located within a 15-mile radius of the deer must be tested for bovine TB within six months.
Herd owners are being contacted to schedule testing and an informational meeting is planned May 2 at the Rose Township Hall in Ogemaw County.
Scaled-back plan for chicken operation OK’d
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Dodge County supervisors have approved a scaled-back proposal for an eight-barn poultry operation that will produce thousands upon thousands of chickens for Costco.
The board voted unanimously Feb. 27 for the proposal by Lee and Pamela Camenzind, who will place the barns near Nickerson. The facility is expected to accommodate 380,000 chickens at a time.
The board last month rejected the family's original proposal of 10 barns. More than 20 Nickerson residents raised concerns about how the chickens would affect their health, property values, and the area's air and water.
Dozens of farmers have been pursuing permission to raise chickens for Costco's new plant in Fremont.
Largest Calif. cattle operation to be sold
COALINGA, Calif. (AP) — Harris Ranch Beef Holding Co., California's largest cattle-raising operation, is being sold.
The company's 800-acre Central Valley feedlot, which can hold up to 250,000 cattle, and its slaughterhouse and processing facilities are being sold to Hanford-based Central Valley Meat Co. but will operate independently under the combined ownership of Central Valley Meat Holding Co., according to an announcement made last week.
The price and other details weren't released.
The beef operations are part of Harris Farms, Inc. Founded in 1937, the family-owned agribusiness also has a thriving farming operation that produces more than 30 crops ranging from lettuce and garlic to pistachios and wine grapes; breeds thoroughbred horses and runs a popular inn and restaurant, according to the company website.
The business has more than $400 million a year in sales.
Only its cattle operations are being sold.
Tyson recalls chicken strips due to metal fears
WASHINGTON (AP) — Arkansas-based Tyson Foods is recalling more than 69,000 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips because they may be contaminated with pieces of metal.
The USDA said last month the products were produced on Nov. 30, 2018, and have a best if used by date of Nov. 30, 2019. The products have the establishment number "P-7221" on the back of the packages.
The USDA said it received two complaints about the metal, but there are no confirmed reports of anyone being injured.
The USDA is concerned the products could still be in freezers. Consumers should throw out the packages or return them to the place of purchase.
The recall comes after Tyson in January recalled some chicken nuggets because customers said they found pieces of "soft, blue rubber" inside.