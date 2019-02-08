Helm joins American Angus Association
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (F&R) — Anneliese Helm, of Nampa, is a new junior member of the American Angus Association®, reports Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the national organization with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Mo.
Junior members of the Association are eligible to register cattle in the American Angus Association, participate in programs conducted by the National Junior Angus Association and take part in Association-sponsored shows and other national and regional events.
The American Angus Association is the largest beef breed association in the world, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
Angus breeder honored for productivity
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (F&R) — Circle Z Cattle Co, of Nampa, recently enrolled in the American Angus Association’s MaternalPlus program as a commitment to making genetic improvements in lifetime cow herd productivity, according to a news release.
Breeders participating in MaternalPlus are keenly focused to better evaluate herd reproductive performance, the number one profit driver in the cow-calf industry.
MaternalPlus is a voluntary, inventory-based reporting system that collects additional reproductive trait data to provide Angus breeders and their customers the information they need to make effective selection decisions. To date, more than 140 breeders have completed MaternalPlus enrollment.
The program allows producers to capture cow herd and reproductive performance data; gain faster access to preweaning EPDs as a selection tool; characterize females through heifer pregnancy EPDs tied directly to herd genetics; expand new trait development for Angus reproductive and longevity measures; and streamline their ability to track heifer and cow reproductive records through AAA Login.
In addition, MaternalPlus lays the groundwork for selection tools related to cow longevity in the herd. Gathering these records will allow the Association to cultivate research related to cow herd productivity and make improvements similar to what the Angus breed has witnessed in other economically relevant traits.
For more information on MaternalPlus, www.angus.org.
Judge moves to protect missing horse from slaughter
PALOMINO VALLEY, Nev. (AP) — A U.S. judge has extended a protective order preventing the slaughter of a horse named Lady that has been missing since a tribal roundup in Nevada, in a case reflecting a long fight over the capture of wild horses on federal land.
U.S. District Judge Miranda Du in Reno also scheduled an evidentiary hearing next Monday when owner Colleen Westlake will have a chance to prove her contention that the horse she bought from the state last year was taken illegally from her private property by a neighboring Native American tribe.
She fears the mare may have been sent to a slaughterhouse in Canada or Mexico.
Tribal officials say they suspect Lady is still on the high-desert range.
Wild horse advocates have expressed concerns that the Trump administration is moving toward allowing some wild horses to be slaughtered, something the government hasn’t done before and that Congress has prohibited since 2004.
Horse slaughterhouses are prohibited in the U.S. but legal elsewhere, including Canada, Mexico and parts of Europe where horse meat is considered a delicacy.
Lady and other horses in question don’t enjoy U.S. protections because they aren’t in established federal herd management areas. They’re either feral horses under the jurisdiction of the state or tribal sovereign governments.
The judge refused to apply the protective order to more than 270 other horses rounded up in early January by the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe and a contractor trying to recover horses they say strayed from the reservation 30 miles north of Reno.