Authorities with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources say 10 wild birds have tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza and test results from other dead birds are pending.
According to a news release on May 26 from the DWR, the 10 HPAI positive birds have been located in Cache, Weber, Salt Lake, Utah, Tooele and Carbon counties. The birds include Canada geese, turkey vultures, great horned owls, hawks, pelicans and ducks.
Earlier in May, the first confirmed case of HPAI in a wild bird was confirmed in a great horned owl found dead near Lewiston.
Two pelicans and a single Canada goose are the most recent birds confirmed to have died from the virus. The pair of pelicans were found on May 13 on the shore of Scofield Reservoir in Carbon County, according to the release. The goose was found in the same area three days later.
The birds were sent to Logan’s Utah Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for testing, and then to the National Veterinary Services laboratory in Ames, Iowa.
“The Department of Environmental Quality confirmed the drinking water from Scofield Reservoir would not be impacted by avian flu, since the water is treated,” the DWR said in the release. “Normal recreational activities, such as fishing and swimming should also not be impacted.”
According to the release, the virus is typically spread through discharge from a bird’s mouth or nostrils and fecal droppings. Waterfowl and shorebirds can carry the virus relatively asymptomatically, though they too can be killed by it. Scavengers and raptors are more severely and rapidly impacted by the virus.
While HPAI occasionally kills wild birds, it can cause high mortality rates in domestic chickens, turkeys and ducks.
The DWR indicates songbirds are not typically affected, and humans, too, are at low risk of being harmed by the virus. While bird feeders do not have to be removed, regular cleaning of feeders and baths is good practice.
“If anyone finds a group of five or more dead waterfowl or shorebirds or any individual dead scavengers or raptors, they should report it to the nearest DWR office and absolutely make sure not to touch the birds or pick them up,” said DWR Veterinarian Ginger Stout in the release. “Just report it to us, and we will come collect them for testing. We are continuing to monitor this virus in wild bird populations. It typically doesn’t have much of an impact on the overall populations of waterfowl, but it’s likely that we will have some die now that it’s been confirmed in wild birds in the state.”