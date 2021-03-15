HAGERMAN — The trout swarm in a wriggling ball for a second, like a flock of underwater starlings. A second later they scatter. Every few moments you hear a splash when one of them leaps above the water to gobble up a pellet of food floating on the water’s surface.
It’s a mesmerizing but common scene on aquaculture farms throughout the Magic Valley. These rainbow trout at Fish Breeders of Idaho in Hagerman look no different than the thousands of others living in hundreds of spring-fed raceways across the valley.
But these trout are different in one key way. Unlike most of the Magic Valley’s trout, which typically go to restaurants, they’re mainly bound for grocery stores.
Fish Breeders of Idaho owner Leo Ray says that during the pandemic, his business — which also includes catfish, sturgeon and tilapia — has been “surviving.” But he’d probably be using bleaker words if grocery stores weren’t his main market. Aquaculture producers whose fish go to restaurants are still struggling mightily, even a year after the pandemic began.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought chaos to markets and supply chains not just for aquaculture, but for most Magic Valley agricultural sectors. Last spring the dairy and potato industries saw demand dry up and prices plunge because restaurant closures capsized demand for their products. Some producers had to dump milk or donate spuds.
For most Magic Valley ag producers, the desperate times didn’t last long. Milk prices went from brutal lows for farmers in April to all-time highs in July. Grocery store sales and summer demand for fast-food french fries helped out the potato industry. Ag earnings ended up being good in 2020 for many farmers.
Aquaculture hasn’t been as fortunate. Some Magic Valley producers, including the biggest trout company in the country, have a backlog of fish they haven’t been able to sell.
Clear Springs Foods, left without buyers, donated more than 100,000 pounds of frozen trout this December to Idaho families. Producers have given well over a hundred thousand unsellable fish to Idaho Fish and Game for stocking in Idaho rivers and ponds.
“That indicates that things are still dire,” said Gary Fornshell, a recently retired University of Idaho Extension aquaculture expert.
Some producers have decided to just get rid of their fish.
“There are some small farmers that have composted everything,” Idaho Springs Foods Processing Manager Linda Lemmon said.
Lemmon said her business hasn’t gotten to that point yet but she knows of more farmers who are “looking right now to be fertilizing their fields and just burying the fish.”
The Magic Valley — specifically Buhl — is the trout capital of America. Idaho has historically produced about 70% of America’s trout, and the vast majority of that production comes from the south-central part of the state.
Clear Springs Foods (which was bought by Riverence in February 2020) is the nation’s largest trout producer and the biggest in the Magic Valley by far. Before the pandemic, the company sold about half of its rainbow trout to restaurants.
When restaurants shut down, Clear Springs lost half of its sales. Riverence and Clear Springs General Manager Jim Henderhan said business has improved since June but sales are still only 65% to 70% of what they used to be. People are paying less for trout, too.
“It’s probably been the most stressful year of my life,” Henderhan said.
Idaho Springs Foods — the processing arm of Blind Canyon Aquaranch — has been in a similar boat.
“We’ve been hit really hard with the restaurant closures,” Lemmon said. “It’s going to take us I don’t know how long to recover.”
Lemmon said her company hasn’t been able to sell any trout to processors since August. Blind Canyon Aquaranch had been selling more than 99% of its trout to processors. The only sales the company has right now are walk-in buyers and some Idaho markets.
“If we can’t sell these fish, where do we get the funds to feed and grow the fish we want to harvest next year?” Lemmon said.
The sturgeon side of Blind Canyon Aquaranch’s business is faring better than the trout side now. Sturgeon sales are down too, they’re just down less.
“I’m just hoping we’re at the low,” Lemmon said. “I don’t think it can get any worse.”
Most of the Magic Valley’s farmed fish end up in restaurants. But there are producers like Ray whose profits aren’t so dependent on sit-down dining.
All of the fish farmers the Times-News talked to that aren’t mostly dependent on restaurant sales said their businesses are either OK or getting by. People with more diversified businesses or niche markets have fared best.
“I’d be out of business already if I was solely tied to restaurant business,” Spring Water Farms owner Dirk Bogaard said. “There are people that did not sell fish all summer.”
First Ascent Fish Farms owner Don Campbell, who sells his tilapia to markets in Seattle, said about 40% of his fish end used to end up in restaurants. Restaurant closures severely hurt his business for a while last spring and summer.
Since then, sales have mostly recovered, although the buyers are different. Campbell said people who normally would have bought tilapia in restaurants have started getting their own to cook at home.
Campbell said he’s not sure he’s going to get his restaurant customers back. A lot of them have closed.
Even if restaurant traffic picks back up this summer, it’s going to take a while for the Magic Valley aquaculture industry to return to business as usual.
First, there’s an inventory problem.
Lemmon explained that in a normal year her operation would be hatching trout eggs every eight weeks. (The fish don’t all grow at the same rate, so every week you can harvest an eighth of an age class.) In addition to not hatching trout for months, Lemmon said her operation hasn’t hatched any sturgeon this year for the first time in a quarter-century.
Blind Canyon Aquaranch’s fish are sitting in ponds, aging. Lemmon said it’s a tricky situation because her farm doesn’t have room to raise the new fish until they move the old ones. Donating rainbow trout to Fish and Game was both satisfying and helpful, Lemmon said, because it freed up needed space.
Besides the space issue, raising fish takes time — generally about a year to go from eggs to a marketable trout.
The industry could permanently change in some ways.
There might be more of a push for direct-to-consumer fish sales, especially if a lot of high-end restaurants don’t reopen.
“We’re trying to shift more of that product to the retail customers,” Henderhan said.
Aquaculture consolidation will probably continue, just like it has for years.
“When I started there were 60 some people raising fish,” Ray said. “Last time I counted I think it was down to seven.”
Renewed restaurant visitation is one positive on the horizon for aquaculture. Also, when demand returns, producers aren’t going to be able to hit peak capacity instantly.
“The good news is hopefully the demand outweighs the supply,” Henderhan said, noting that prices will be good if that happens.
Now the industry just has to wait for the national economy to recover.
“Southern Idaho is in a great position economically,” Campbell said. “Elsewhere in the country, it’s not so good. Our trout industry is based on the rest of the country, not Idaho.”